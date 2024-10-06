Columbia Pictures’ Saturday Night, directed by Academy Award nominee Jason Reitman, entered the second phase of its three-step platform release this weekend. The film grossed $102K on Friday, $98K on Saturday, and is projected to make $80K on Sunday from 21 locations, bringing its weekend total to $280K. This averages $13,333 per location, pushing its cumulative box office earnings to $638K through Sunday. The film, which already has earned a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, is set to open wide on October 11.

Saturday Night is a comedy-drama that transports audiences back to October 11, 1975, when a group of young comedians and writers attempted to revolutionize television with the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live. Directed by Reitman and co-written with Gil Kenan, with whom he collaborated on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire, the film unfolds in real-time, capturing the utterly chaotic and maddening 90 minutes behind the scenes leading up to the groundbreaking broadcast. The movie features a huge ensemble cast including Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, and J.K. Simmons.

How Good a Film Is 'Saturday Night'?

Well, as mentioned, the movie has a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, sitting at 78% from 92 reviews to date. Ross Bonaime of Collider labeled it "Jason Reitman's best movie in years" when he saw the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. He wrote:

"Saturday Night is also the best film from Reitman since his work with Diablo Cody in 2018’s Tully and 2011’s Young Adult. Reitman knows how to build the tension of this situation, a never-ending string of problems that need to be solved and quickly. But beyond that, Saturday Night is an exciting, enthralling, and often hilarious celebration of Saturday Night Live with a tremendous cast that shows the unbelievable amount of work that goes into putting this show on. There is a clear love for the legacy and history of SNL and its importance in comedy and television, and Reitman captures that wonderfully here. By looking back at this iconic episode, Reitman has made one of his best films in years."

You can watch the film in New York and Los Angeles currently before it launches nationwide on October 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on your favorite movies.

Saturday Night (2024) At 11:30 PM on October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers changed television history. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, captures the chaos and creativity behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," highlighting the birth of an iconic show​. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Jason Reitman Cast Finn Wolfhard , Willem Dafoe , Dylan O'Brien , J.K. Simmons , Ella Hunt , Rachel Sennott , Matthew Rhys , Lamorne Morris Main Genre Biography Writers Gil Kenan , Jason Reitman Character(s) NBC Page , David Tebet , Dan Aykroyd , Milton Berle , Gilda Radner , Rosie Shuster Expand

