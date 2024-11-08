Based on the hit show Saturday Night Live which has been on the air since 1975, the Saturday Night movie with its star-studded cast was one of the most hyped films of the year. However, its star power won't be able to save it from becoming a major box office bomb, as the film is struggling to reach the $10 million mark despite boasting a production budget of more than $25 million. After earning only $231,000 this past weekend, Saturday Night fell all the way to the 20th spot at the domestic box office, being out-earned by the likes of White Bird: A Wonder Story, The Substance, Anora, Transformers One, and many more. It has also grossed just over $100,000 from a very limited number of theaters overseas.

The only impressive feat Saturday Night has under its belt is that the film was able to become one of the top 75 highest-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office, recently passing Love Lies Bleeding, the A24 romantic thriller starring Katy O'Brien and Kristen Stewart. Saturday Night also had no trouble passing Megalopolis, Francis Ford Coppola's passion project starring Adam Driver and Aubrey Plaza, which comes with a price tag of $100 million, much of which came out of his own pocket. The film also moved past another of 2024's biggest flops, The Crow, the Bill Skarsgård-led remake which only collected $9.3 million domestically and $6.5 million internationally despite its production budget reportedly coming in at $50 million. Saturday Night was recently passed by Piece by Piece, the LEGO Pharell Williams biopic which has collected $9.5 million domestically.

Who Stars in ‘Saturday Night’?

Saturday Night features Gabriel LaBelle in the lead role of Lorne Michaels, with Rachel Sennott playing Rosie Shuster and Cory Michael Smith portraying Chevy Chase. Dylan O'Brien was tapped for the role of Dan Aykroyd, and Lamorne Morris changed only his first name to play Garrett Morris. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard plays NBC Page in the film, and Succession breakout star Nicholas Braun plays two characters in the film, Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson. Willem Dafoe and J.K. Simmons were also tapped for roles in Saturday Night; they play Dave Tebet and Milton Berle, repsectively.

Saturday Night is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS