Director Jason Reitman’s recent box office track record has been spotty, at best. After a string of under-performers, he bounced back with Ghostbusters: Afterlife during the pandemic, and is now set to return to his roots after his brief foray into the world of franchise filmmaking. Reitman’s latest film, Saturday Night, opened in limited release this weekend and delivered one of the best per-theater averages of the year. A comedy-drama set during the minutes leading up to the premiere of the first-ever episode of Saturday Night Live, the film debuted to positive reviews at this year’s Telluride Film Festival recently.

Saturday Night opened in five New York and Los Angeles locations, earning $265,000 this weekend for a per-theater average of $53,000. This is the second-biggest PTA of 2024, behind only Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness, which debuted in five locations as well, and registered a PTA of over $70,000. By comparison, Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine reported a maximum PTA of $50,000, but it opened in over 4,200 locations nationwide.

Saturday Night premiered at Telluride, where it received mostly positive reviews. The film holds a “fresh” 79% critic score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime hailed it as “Reitman’s best film in years,” but noted that it "could likely be a bit overwhelming for the uninitiated." Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, Saturday Night is receiving a three-step platform release from Sony; it will expand into more cities on October 4, before going wide on October 11.

Can Reitman Deliver a Mid-Budget Hit?

Reitman broke out two decades ago with the satirical comedy Thank You for Smoking, which grossed around $40 million globally. But he experienced his first box office success with the Oscar-winning Juno, which grossed over $230 million worldwide in 2007. He followed it up with Up in the Air, starring George Clooney, which grossed over $165 million worldwide. But then began his cold streak, marked by under-performers such as Young Adult; Labor Day; Men, Women & Children; Tully; and The Front Runner. Reitman experienced something of a comeback with Afterlife, which grossed over $200 million globally in 2021.

Saturday Night stars some of the brightest up-and-comers in the industry, such as Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Finn Wolfhard, and Cooper Hoffman, alongside veterans Matthew Rhys, Willem Dafoe and J.K. Simmons. Saturday Night’s debut coincided with the premiere of the 50th season of SNL. You can watch the film in New York and Los Angeles currently, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

