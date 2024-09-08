Jason Reitman’s latest film, Saturday Night, is now set to receive an expanded release plan as Sony and Columbia Pictures aim to build anticipation for the project. Originally slated for a wide release on October 11, 2024, the studio has decided on a three-step platform rollout to drum up buzz. The film will debut in select theaters in Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto on September 27, before expanding to a limited release on October 4, and finally opening nationwide on October 11. Set in 1975, Saturday Night offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the chaotic 90 minutes leading up to the premiere of NBC’s iconic sketch show, Saturday Night Live.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Gabriel LaBelle (The Fablemans) taking on the role of Lorne Michaels, the legendary creator of SNL. Joining LaBelle are Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, and Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris. In a unique twist, Nicholas Braun (Succession) will pull double duty, portraying both Andy Kaufman and Jim Henson.

With Saturday Night Live being a cultural institution for almost 50 years, the film captures the high-pressure moments before its very first episode aired. Reitman, known for films like Juno and Up in the Air, helms the project, which has already generated buzz thanks to its unique premise and star-studded cast.

Is 'Saturday Night' Worth Watching in Theaters?

Initial reaction from those fortunate enough to see the movie early on appears to be that of critical acclaim, based on reviews from the Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. Reviews compliment the "brilliant ensemble cast," while describing the film's frantic 90-minute runtime and plot as "hilarious," "chaotic," and "not just a comedy, but a suspense thriller too."

By opting for a gradual release strategy, Sony and Columbia are looking to build word-of-mouth excitement and maximize the film’s impact during awards season. The limited release in key markets such as Los Angeles and New York will give Saturday Night the opportunity to gain momentum before hitting theaters across the country.

As the film nears its release, all eyes will be on Reitman’s portrayal of this pivotal moment in television history. With SNL continuing to be a dominant force in the world of comedy, Saturday Night is poised to offer audiences an entertaining and nostalgic look at how it all began. Saturday Night will initially open on September 27.

Saturday Night (2024) At 11:30 PM on October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers changed television history. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, captures the chaos and creativity behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," highlighting the birth of an iconic show​. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Jason Reitman Cast Finn Wolfhard , Willem Dafoe , Dylan O'Brien , J.K. Simmons , Ella Hunt , Rachel Sennott , Matthew Rhys , Lamorne Morris Writers Gil Kenan , Jason Reitman

