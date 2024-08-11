Now instantly recognizable, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night," wasn't always one of the most famous phrases on television. In fact, in early October 1975, those seven words almost didn't make it into the entertainment history books. From issues with the sets to animosity between the cast to the overall disbelief in the program itself, the odds were highly stacked against the sketch comedy show before it even began. The road to the now iconic Saturday Night Live (SNL) was a complicated, messy one, and director and co-writer Jason Reitman hopes to capture the craziness in his upcoming film, Saturday Night.

Coming to theaters forty-nine years to the day of the original premiere of SNL, Saturday Night captures the insanity of the ninety minutes leading up to the show's first broadcast and is filled with an incredible cast to portray the story as accurately as possible. With the stars' acting resumes, including critically acclaimed films like Poor Things, The Fabelmans, and La La Land and shows like Stranger Things, Succession, and Fargo, the talent is undeniable. With the recent release of Saturday Night's trailer and the official countdown clock to the premiere already started, here's everything we know about the highly anticipated film.

Originally titled SNL 1975, Saturday Night premieres on October 11, 2024, on the forty-ninth anniversary of the first episode of SNL. Also competing for the top box office spot that weekend is Terrifier 3, the third installment in director Damien Leone's horror saga that follows Art the Clown as he terrorizes residents of a small town on Christmas Eve.

Additionally, the movie Piece by Piece premieres on October 11, creatively telling the story of the life of record producer, singer, and fashion designer Pharrell Williams through colorful, animated Lego pieces. Lending voices to the film are Kendrick Lamar, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and music group Daft Punk, among others.

6 Will 'Saturday Night' Be on Streaming?

While Saturday Night will initially be released exclusively in theaters on October 11, the movie is expected to move to streaming after its run on the big screen. Sony Pictures, the production company behind Saturday Night, has a deal with major streamer Netflix, so it can be expected that the film will move to the site after its time in theaters.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Saturday Night'?

The trailer for Saturday Night was released by Sony Pictures on August 8, going instantly viral and proving the excitement surrounding the upcoming film. The preview, which runs just over two minutes long, ratchets up the tension and the chaos that audiences can expect to feel when watching the film in theaters.

In addition to feeling the pandemonium of the opening night of SNL, the trailer gives viewers a peek at how the film's production designer Jess Gonchor (Hail, Caesar!) went about recreating 30 Rockefeller Center as it was in the 1970s. For a look at some of the craziness that you can expect on Saturday Night, check out the trailer above.

4 Who Stars in 'Saturday Night'?

Starring as SNL mastermind Lorne Michaels is Gabriel LaBelle, who was recently part of the critically acclaimed and seven-time Academy Award nominee, The Fabelmans, directed and co-written by Steven Spielberg. LaBelle's previous credits include the sci-fi thriller The Predator, as well as American Gigolo and Netflix's Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Taking on the role of actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd is Dylan O'Brien, who got his start on the MTV series Teen Wolf, and then went on to star in the Maze Runner films. O'Brien's resume also includes The Internship, Deepwater Horizon, and Not Okay.

Cory Michael Smith plays comedian, actor, and writer Chevy Chase, one of the original cast members of Saturday Night Live. Smith recently appeared in the Todd Haynes' movie May December, as well as First Man, Carol, and the Netflix miniseries Transatlantic. Smith is already being praised for his accurate portrayal of Chase in the film's trailer, and fans can't wait to see what else he does with the role.

Another one of the seven original Saturday Night Live cast members is Gilda Radner, who is being played by Ella Hunt in the film. Hunt took on the role of Sue Gilber in three seasons of Apple TV's Dickinson and played the titular role in the horror-comedy musical Anna and the Apocalypse.

Rounding out the SNL cast members are Lamorne Morris (New Girl) as Garrett Morris, Emily Fairn (Black Mirror) as Laraine Newman, Matt Wood (Difficult People) as John Belushi, Tommy Dewey (Casual) as Michael O'Donoghue, and Kim Matula (Fighting with My Family) as Jane Curtin.

Screen Actor's Guild Award-winner Nicholas Braun takes on the role of Jim Henson, the puppeteer, animator, and filmmaker best known for creating The Muppets. Braun is known for being one of the stars of the hit series Succession, with previous credits including The Perks of Being a Wallflower and How to Be Single.

Willem Dafoe plays network executive David Tebet. Four-time Academy Award-nominee Dafoe's credits include Born on the Fourth of July, American Psycho, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Spider-Man, and more. He recently starred in Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness.

Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons plays actor and comedian Milton Bearle in Saturday Night. One of the most recognizable faces of the cast, Simmons has been in films such as Whiplash, La La Land, and Juno, which was directed by Saturday Night director Jason Reitman.

In addition to being the composer on Saturday Night, musician and Academy Award-winner Jon Batiste is also taking on the role of singer/songwriter Billy Preston, who was SNL's first-ever musical guest. The composer of the Pixar film Soul, Batiste's recent documentary, American Symphony, followed him as he composed his first symphony while his wife, Suleika Jaoaud, battled leukemia.

Rachel Sennott is portraying the Canadian writer and actress Rosie Shuster who worked on Saturday Night Live in the 70s and 80s. Sennott recently starred in the film Bottoms, as well as Bodies Bodies Bodies, and I Used to Be Funny, where she plays a stand-up comedian struggling with depression.

Additional talents in Saturday Night include Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) as an NBC page, Nicholas Podany (Hello Tomorrow!) as comedian and actor Billy Crystal, Kaia Gerber (Bottoms) as actress Jacqueline Carlin, Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as stand-up comedian George Carlin, Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings) as talent coordinator Neil Levy, Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza) as television executive Dick Ebersol, Naomi McPherson (Do Revenge) as singer/songwriter Janis Ian, Taylor Gray (9-1-1) as writer and performer Al Franken, Mcabe Gregg (Shameless) as comedian Tom Davis, Joe Chrest (21 Jump Street) as Weekend Update creator Herb Sargent, Leander Suleiman (Sweet Magnolias) as writer Anne Beatts, Catherine Curtin (Insecure) as NBC employee Joan Carbunkle, Ellen Boscov (Porcelain), and Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife).

3 What Is 'Saturday Night' About?

On October 11, 1975, the cast and crew of a previously unheard-of show called Saturday Night Live gathered at 30 Rockefeller Center, doing whatever they could to pull off the first episode of their new sketch comedy series. Saturday Night captures the mayhem of the ninety minutes leading up to showtime, which included disbelieving network executives, failing set pieces, and a rebellious production crew.

The synopsis on the film's official website reads:

At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television - and culture - forever. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenen and Reitman, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words...

2 Who Is Making 'Saturday Night'?

Directed by Jason Reitman, Saturday Night is co-written by Reitman and Gil Kenan. Reitman and Kenan are no strangers to working together, having co-written the recent revamp of the Ghostbusters films, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, both of which Reitman also directed. Reitman is known for his work on Thank You For Smoking, Up in the Air, Young Adult, and Juno.

Producing Saturday Night are Reitman, Kenan, Peter Rice (28 Years Later), and another former Reitman and Kenan collaborator, Jason Blumenfield, who was also a part of the recent Ghostbuster films.

Composing the music for the film is Academy Award-winner Jon Batiste (Soul), who is also taking on the role of Billy Preston.

1 When and Where Did 'Saturday Night' Film?

Saturday Night was officially announced in May 2023, with filming beginning almost a year later in March 2024. Production took place outside New York City's Rockefeller Plaza, then moved to Georgia, where the remaining portions of the film were shot in Atlanta and Fayetteville.