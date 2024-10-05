With such a large and brilliant ensemble, it’s hard for any of the Saturday Night performances to break through or stand out amongst the chaos. Despite this, there are a few that do — Cory Michael Smith has been praised for his uncanny portrayal of Chevy Chase, and Dylan O’Brien remarkably embodies 1970s Dan Aykroyd. But, ultimately, it’s Lamorne Morris who manages to stand out beyond just the resemblance, stealing scenes and bringing some of the film's biggest laughs for his engaging portrayal of Garrett Morris.

Lamorne captures the essence of Garrett’s persona with his faultless impersonation — he has the looks and demeanor down to perfection. His performance goes beyond the impression to display an array of genuine emotion, self-doubt, and inner-workings, whereas many of the other roles are merely caricatures of the real icons they are based on. It also helps that Garrett is, arugably, the only one in the supporting ensemble who has a proper character arc.

Lamorne Morris Relates To Garrett Morris

Image via Sony Pictures

In Saturday Night, Lamorne Morris embodies the spirit and style of Saturday Night Live's Garrett Morris. “Obviously, we had the same last name, so I used to tell people that he was my dad,” Lamorne jokes with The Hollywood Reporter. Having grown up watching Garrett’s work on Martin Lawrence's show Martin, Lamorne was familiar enough with his mannerisms to build on them for his role in Saturday Night. He also worked with a vocal coach to perfect his delivery, making it as authentic as possible. “There’s this musicality to his voice where it’s up and down, it’s very sing-songy because the man is a singer," Lamorne explains. "So I had to watch a lot of his interviews and workshop a bunch of stuff.”

Besides sharing a surname with the actor, Lamorne felt a kinship with Garrett, as often the only non-white person on the set of any given television show or film. Garrett was SNL’s first Black cast member, appearing from 1975 to 1980. “I have a very similar walk in my career," says Lamorne of his own experience working in television. "I was always called, 'the Black dude' from that show." This deep relatability between the two actors, despite decades between them, really speaks to the profound nature of both their careers and roles in the industry.

Impersonation Aside, Lamorne Morris Is Just a Great Actor

Close

Garrett was about a decade older than his cast-mates when SNL started, and Lamorne also brings a more mature presence to Saturday Night's ensemble. He hones in on the actor’s perceived persona as someone who has more depth to him than his younger peers and commands each scene that he’s in alongside any of them. Underneath his quick wit and range of talent, there is evident self-doubt as he questions why Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) has asked him to be a part of the show, and if he truly belongs on this chaotic set.

Lamorne is already known to be an excellent actor, having recently won an Emmy Award for his work on the fifth season of Fargo, even humbly and deservedly beating out the likes of Robert Downey Jr. to claim the honor. He’s also known for his beloved role as Winston in New Girl, which he played for seven seasons of the hit comfort-show. His work on the show made him familiar to and adored by many loyal fans.

Garrett Morris Is the Only ‘Saturday Night’ Supporting Character With an Arc

Other characters have moments that are entertaining, but Garrett has an actual journey, albeit small, of self-discovery as he battles his personal insecurities. He constantly questions why he was asked to join SNL, while an underlying vulnerability peeks through his wavering exterior. It pays off brilliantly by the end of the movie, as he shows off his talent and humor through a standout moment and song. It feels like a well-rounded and decently complete character arc in a movie that is otherwise quite aimless, about the bigger picture of SNL.

Coming into SNL as a playwright and Broadway singer, Garrett often questions what he’s doing among these unabashedly funny comedians. In real life, Garrett held his own with some iconic characters and sketches, but in Saturday Night, this inner journey gives his character more layers than others who are one-note from start to the finish. From his chat with THR Lamorne says, "'I’ve been a part of the Civil Rights Movement. I’ve helped desegregate the acting unions. All of these things have happened to me, and here I am with all these kids telling dick and fart jokes. It’s like, What am I doing here,'" Lamorne Morris explains regarding Garrett’s mentality. “He finally goes, ‘Hold on. There are a lot of things I can do, and I think this is the place where I can do all of them.'"

In a film that is riddled with impersonations, Lamorne Morris stands out above the rest in Saturday Night. Older, more mature, and with a distinct range of talents, Lamorne has a different story to tell, as he embodies the great Garrett Morris. With a proper character arc and authentic insight into this real-life comedian and legend, Lamorne tackles his role with grace and pride. He goes beyond doing an impression to making a real impression, as the standout of Saturday Night.

Saturday Night (2024) At 11:30 PM on October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers changed television history. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, captures the chaos and creativity behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of "Saturday Night Live," highlighting the birth of an iconic show​. Release Date October 11, 2024 Director Jason Reitman Cast Finn Wolfhard , Willem Dafoe , Dylan O'Brien , J.K. Simmons , Ella Hunt , Rachel Sennott , Matthew Rhys , Lamorne Morris Main Genre Biography

