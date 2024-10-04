Last weekend, Saturday Night Live celebrated a milestone moment with six-time Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian, Jean Smart, hosting the debut episode of the sketch show’s 50th season. With the next four episodes already teed up to feature hosts including Ariana Grande and Michael Keaton, with musical guests like Stevie Nicks and Chappell Roan, the festivities are already off to a terrific start. The once-in-a-lifetime celebration will fully come to a head in February, when the weekly comedy show takes over Radio City Music Hall on February 14 for an event that will be overseen by the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, and music producer, Mark Ronson.

There are also several other special happenings going on to ring in Saturday Night Live’s 50th season, with Academy Award-winning filmmaker, Morgan Neville, producing not one, not two, but five documentaries about the show and Michaels. During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for his upcoming Pharrell Williams biopic Piece by Piece, Neville gave a brief, yet informative update about how the project is rolling along and how deep his involvement goes. While he kept his cards close to his chest, Neville was clear about one thing:

“I am doing a big project for Saturday Night Live 50. It was mentioned in the New York Times by Lorne Michaels… I’ve been working on it for the past year and a half. I shouldn’t say too much about it.”

Michaels did, in fact, tease the project when he spoke with the New York Times back in June, giving a brief look into what was coming in February. Neville continued:

“It’s complicated because there are a bunch of different pieces for SNL 50, and the pieces are coming out all through next year, actually.”

The Other “Pieces” Merging for 'SNL 50'