How to Watch the ‘Saturday Night Live’ at-Home Episode Tonight

Things are set to get real interesting for Saturday Night Live, which is set to return with a new episode tonight, Saturday, April 11. It’s been a few weeks since the NBC live sketch comedy show was live on March 7. In its month-long absence, the way the world operates has drastically changed. As such, SNL has made a huge adjustment to how it’ll do things, sticking to the “show must go on” maxim but opting to doing the show in a new way: at home and remotely. So, how can we all tune in to watch SNL‘s big return episode tonight if it’s going to be a little different this week?

Fear not, NBC has you covered. Even though the April 11 episode of SNL will be performed remotely, the network will still air the episode at its regularly scheduled time of 11:30 p.m. ET and then re-air for West Coasters. The episode will also be available to watch via the NBC app or website. Cord-cutters need not worry because the episode can be viewed on NBC through services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube Live TV, Sling, or fuboTV. And, if you happen to miss out on tonight’s new episode, it will be make its way to Hulu along with the rest of Season 45 the day after it airs.

Even though we know how to watch this new SNL episode, we still have no idea what to expect. Season 45 cast members, including Keenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Colin Jost, have all kept quiet about the new episode on social media while still hyping the show’s return. As such, we have no idea what kinds of sketches to expect or whether they plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on our daily lives. We do know there will be a surprise guest, but it’s unclear if the surprise guest will be the episode host or simply a big cameo for a sketch or two. It’s similarly unclear if there will be a musical guest for tonight’s episode. All in all, anything is possible with tonight’s new episode, so you’ll just have to tune in to see how it all shakes out.

Saturday Night Live returns with a new episode tonight, April 11, at 11:30 p.m. ET.