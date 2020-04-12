Tom Hanks Kicked Off the ‘SNL’ at-Home Episode & It Was a True Treat

Folks tuning in to the first-ever at-home edition of Saturday Night Live got a real surprise when they were greeted with Tom Hanks‘ smiling face. Live from, uh, a kitchen (his kitchen? Jury’s still out), repeat host Hanks performed the opening monologue and ultimately began the show on a very high note.

This is not Hanks’ first SNL rodeo, so it’s no surprise he was comfortable getting into opening monologue mode. There was, of course, a Tiger King joke as Hanks opened with docuseries subject Carole Baskin‘s famous greeting, “Hey, all you cool cats and kittens.” Sporting a shaved head (it’s for a movie role, don’t worry) Hanks went on to address how “it is a strange time to try and be funny” but try SNL would to lift our spirits. He then joked about how he has been the “celebrity canary in the coal mine” following his own quarantining after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus, joking he remains very much America’s Dad after this incident because “no one wants to be around” him and he “makes people uncomfortable.” Oh Tom, you know we love being around you!

We also have to touch on the new opening credits made especially for this at-home episode. Rather than the usual credits, which show each cast member of the current season cavorting around Manhattan as their name flashes across the screen, every cast member filmed jokey new credits showing them doing different at-home activities. Beck Bennett was seeing straight up belly-flopping into his pool, Colin Jost was having a tea party with dolls, Kate McKinnon was seen chillin’ with her cat, Cecily Strong was shown taking horny, thirst-trap selfies, and on it goes.

Saturday night’s show marked SNL‘s official return to television following its production shutdown in mid-March. It’s been over a month since SNL was on the air, with the last live show in Studio 8H hosted by Daniel Craig. It’s unclear if this new at-home format will be the go-to method for SNL for the rest of the season, but it just might work if we can get Hanks to do an opening monologue for every new episode.