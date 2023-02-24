Saturday Night Live's writer's room always has its pulse on pop culture trends for sketch ideas. For nearly 50 years, its comedic take on anything and everything has made it a household name. One of SNL's strongest suits regarding comedy writing is its sketches, parodying movies, movie trailers, and movie genres.

Getting the celebrity hosts in on the action adds a layer of authenticity or absurdism to every trailer and movie clip. From ruining childhood nostalgia to pitch-perfect genre spoofs, the sketch comedy staple has a knack for capturing the sheer lunacy of some movie concepts. If Oscars could be given to television, some of SNL's funniest offerings would warrant awards buzz.

9 "Lulu Diamonds"

SNL's Turner Classic Movies sketches are a constant source of funny parodies of old Hollywood. The Melissa McCarthy-starring "Lulu Diamonds" sketch is one of the funniest. Jason Sudeikis' host narrates over a series of clips of films starring Mae West-inspired diva Lulu (McCarthy) where she always ends up falling down the stairs in increasingly unfortunate ways.

RELATED: Top 10 Celebrities Who Should Host 'SNL' in 2023, According to Reddit

Whenever Lulu falls down en route to her suitors, one can't help but laugh out loud. Every movie clip is perfectly punctuated by the punchline of Bobby Moynihan shouting, "Lulu, no!" "Funny lady falls down" is a simple slapstick concept, but this sketch works effortlessly.

8 "Lesbian Period Drama"

The late 2010s and early 2020s have been a goldmine for lesbian dramas like Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Ammonite, and The Favourite. SNL captured the essence of these films with its own "Lesbian Period Drama" parody trailer featuring host Carey Mulligan. The resulting sketch is so perfectly attuned to its target it deserves Oscar buzz of its own.

RELATED: Kate McKinnon's 11 Best 'Saturday Night Live' Moments

The genre's hallmarks are on full display here — yearning glances, walks on the beach, candlelit whispers, gratuitous yet censored sex — with absurd touches only SNL could do right. Of course, Kate McKinnon is just chilling in a tuxedo, rooting our heroines on. This sketch is simply the stuff queer comedy dreams are made of.

7 "Grouch"

Todd Phillips' dark and gritty antihero origin story Joker was a box office success and Oscar-winning turn for Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime. SNL's twist on the Batman villain's movie set its sights on a far more family-friendly green-haired weirdo — Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street. Stranger Things star David Harbour plays a garbage collector who turns to a life of grime and grouchiness.

The parody trailer features human versions of classic characters in situations "brought to you by the letter R." It's shockingly funny to see that Bert and Ernie, Snuffy, The Count, and even Big Bird and Elmo aren't safe from seedy doings on a darkened Sesame Street. There's even a dance on the infamous Joker steps to tie the whole twisted parody together.

6 "Wes Anderson Horror Movie (The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders"

Director Wes Anderson's trademark mise-en-scene and perfectly organized cinematography make his idiosyncratic filmography ripe for parody. Combining Anderson's style with a genre he hasn't directed yet, SNL's "The Midnight Coterie of Sinister Intruders" captures everything that makes the quirky filmmaker so iconic. The results are a perfectly pitched love letter to Anderson as well as a truly hilarious comedy sketch.

RELATED:10 Non-Wes Anderson Films for Wes Anderson Fans

Host Edward Norton does an uncanny Owen Wilson impersonation in this trailer, which fuses elements of classics like Moonrise Kingdomand The Royal Tenenbaumswith classic slasher film tropes. The painstaking attention to detail in the sketch, down to the cast's deadpan line delivery, is the right amount of whimsical and weird. Any cinema buff or casual Anderson fan will find something to laugh at in this parody.

5 "Bambi"

Action movies with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Disney live-action remakes are two trends in Hollywood that aren't showing signs of stopping. SNL combines these two trends to make one truly hilarious trailer parody. In their take on Bambi, Johnson plays a grizzled, anthropomorphic incarnation of the famous fawn as he seeks revenge on the hunters that killed his mother.

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live' Films Ranked, From 'The Blues Brothers' to 'MacGruber'

Of course, being an action parody, the sketch brings the hectic energy of The Fast and the Furiousto the table, giving Bambi's "family" a star-studded makeover too. Taran Killam's take on Vin Diesel as Thumper the rabbit is unforgettable. This full-throttle riff perfectly, hilariously captures that unnecessary but crowd-courting sweet spot found in all of Disney's remakes.

4 "Farewell, Mr. Bunting"

The ending of beloved Robin Williams drama Dead Poets Society is an instant classic. To honor their favorite teacher, Williams' students stand on their desks and say, "O captain, my captain!" in unison. In the Fred Armisen-featuring sketch "Farewell, Mr. Bunting," SNL takes this once-heartwarming cinematic moment and puts a very darkly hilarious twist on that iconic scene that must be seen to be believed.

The name of the game in this slow-burn parody is "that escalated quickly." Everything in the sketch is gentle and lovely until suddenly it absolutely is not, and utter bloody chaos ensues. SNL took a similar heartwarming-then-blood spurting crack at another classic, A Christmas Carol, in their recent Martin Short/Steve Martin episode.

3 "Don' You Go Rounin' Roun to Re Ro"

A stereotypical British action movie typically has elaborately choreographed and shot fights, fast-paced dialogue, and often some very thick accents. The fake trailer the SNL team conjured for "Don' You Go Rounin' Roun to Re Ro" features all of those things cranked up to the max — especially in the accent department. What follows is a deeply silly mix of Taken, the films of Guy Ritchie, and British crime drama in general.

RELATED: 7 Best Stefon Sketches Where Bill Hader Couldn't Keep It Together

The whole sketch is comedy gold, thanks to the sheer absurdity of watching Bill Hader and Fred Armisen shout and shoot at each other in over-the-top accents. Episode host Russell Brand shows up too, only to get beat up by Hader (who, throughout the sketch, feels like he's in proto-Barrymode). This fake trailer is fast-paced, tightly written, and just goofy enough not to overstay its welcome.

2 "Dragon Babies"

Spoofing both animated films and behind-the-scenes movie interview series, SNL's "Dragon Babies" sketch is at once extremely simple, extremely bizarre, and somehow cohesive enough to make one almost wish the sketch's titular kiddie movie was real. In this HBO First Look segment, it turns out the making of this cartoon was complicated by the casting of the main dragon baby, Bibbo. Instead of a celebrity in the role (though episode host Charlize Theron voices the candy witch), the role has gone to a retired Chicago police officer (Mike O'Brien).

This sketch captures the awkwardness of miscast leads (not only is the police officer the lead dragon, but his wife is also the voice of a wood nymph the dragons team up with on their journey) and the unintended hilarity that ensues. It's a subtly funny sketch overall, but the humor grows upon every rewatch. The animation for the movie is also surprisingly good for a one-off sketch.

1 "Papyrus"

Typeface can truly make or break a graphic design project, and for one paranoid man (Ryan Gosling), that font is Papyrus, as used in the logo and subtitles of 2009's Avatar. The premise of this imagined-thriller sketch is simple but extremely effective — and so deeply, deeply funny. Gosling monologues about his hatred of the "tribal, yet futuristic" typeface and ends up stalking the graphic designer responsible for his spiral.

Font humor is niche, but the absurdity works here, and Gosling's commitment to the bit is admirable and, frankly, Oscar-worthy. In the years since the sketch, the Avatar franchise has actually changed its logo to be written in an in-house font called Toruk — though the subtitles in Avatar: The Way of Wateris still indeed in Papyrus. Jokes about the Avatar franchise not having a noteworthy cultural footprint may come and go, but humor about graphic design lives forever, as will this immensely popular and hilarious sketch (which James Cameron has seen)!

KEEP READING:'Saturday Night Live': Pedro Pascal's Best Sketches, Ranked