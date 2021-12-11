Saturday Night Live may soon be coming to British audiences. According to Variety, a British version of NBC's sketch comedy series is being developed for pay-TV operator Sky.

Saturday Night Live has already been adapted in other territories including China (which ran from June-September 2018), Japan (which ran from October-November 2012), France (which ran for one episode in January 2017), Italy (which ran from 2006-2011, and again from April-May 2018), Poland (which ran from 2017-2018), and Brazil (which ran from May-October 2012). Recently, a revival of a Korean version began airing in September 2021. The original version in Korea ran from 2011-2017. Saturday Night Live was not widely distributed in the U.K. until episodes began airing on Sky Comedy.

The American version of Saturday Night Live debuted in 1975. The series was created by Lorne Michaels who continues working on the show as an executive producer. Some of the many notable cast members include Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers, and Kristen Wiig, among many others. The series is currently on its 47th season, which premiered on October 2.

The show's current cast features Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villasenor, Bowen Yang, Aristotle Athari, Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Michael Che and Colin Jost currently host "Weekend Update", a comedy news segment on the show.

No date has been revealed for when the British version of Saturday Night Live could premiere. In the meantime, a new episode of the American version will air tomorrow with Billie Eilish as both the host and musical guest.

