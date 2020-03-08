Daniel Craig Cracks Wise about ‘No Time to Die’ in ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

No time was wasted when Daniel Craig got down to parodying No Time to Die while hosting Saturday Night Live last night, March 7. Our favorite blond Bond kicked off his second SNL hosting gig — which comes eight years after he first hosted — with an opening monologue full of No Time to Die wisecracks.

Craig’s monologue kicked off with a fun joke about Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s involvement on No Time to Die as one of the screenwriters. In a jokey example of the kind of dialogue one could expect to see in Bond 25 courtesy of the Fleabag star, Craig turns to a camera, smolders as he says “The name’s Bond, James Bond,” and then scrunches up his face and says, “Is it bad that I fancy the Pope?”

Craig goes on to prove he might be our finest living comedic actor when he introduced a sneak peek from No Time to Die which is basically a three-minute parody skit. The scene starts in classic Bond fashion, with a suited-up Craig strolling into a casino to meet with SNL cast member Chloe Fineman, who is dressed as an Ana de Armas lookalike. Bond quickly gets distracted when he begins winning big at the craps table. Soon, Fineman’s temptress is pushed out of the way as other characters, like Keenan Thompson as a member of a bachelor party and Kate McKinnon as an old lady, swarm around him to cheer him on. Things get pretty bananas pretty quickly — at one point, Craig-as-Bond jumps up on a chair and demands to be called “Simba” because he’s “king of the jungle” — and it’s maybe the most perfect thing you’ll see all weekend.

Even though the No Time to Die parody comes (checks notes) eight months early for a film recently pushed back to late November, Craig’s Knives Out-centric skit was very timely. The skit, “Accent Coach,” kicks off with SNL‘s Mikey Day playing Knives Out director Rian Johnson and he’s brought Craig in to show off the accent he’s chosen to play Benoit Blanc. Craig then reveals he’s been working with an accent coach, which turns out to be SNL cast member Beck Bennett wearing a bedazzled denim jumpsuit. Naturally, some great hijinks ensue when it’s revealed that Bennett’s accent coach might not be giving the tools Craig needs to nail playing Blanc.

No Time to Die hits theaters on November 25 (not April 10!). Watch the second SNL skit where Craig pokes fun at Knives Out below and get the latest news on the 25th Bond movie’s release push here.