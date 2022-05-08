For a show with the word “live” right there in the name, some of the best sketches from the last decade or so of Saturday Night Live have come from short pre-filmed videos - Digital Shorts. They are time stamps of late 2000s culture and humor, created by SNL writer Adam McKay, often alongside The Lonely Island (Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer).

While some Digital Shorts rely on absurdities and parodies, others are made popular by the abundance of celebrity cameos in them. When Samberg left the show in 2012, the videos stopped for some time, with a few new ones interspersed as a treat for fans. Still, each Digital Short crossed the line just enough to create a legacy for themselves - and continue to bring on the laughs even today.

Lazy Sunday

What did a typical “Lazy Sunday” look like in 2005? For Samberg and Chris Parnell, it includes sneaking snacks into an afternoon showing of The Chronicles of Narnia. A dated reference? Sure. But it turns out 2 million viewers found the content to be both hilarious and relatable at the time.

Not only was “Lazy Sunday” a hilarious depiction of going to the movies rapped in the style of artists from the early aughts, but it’s impact on internet culture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, SNL’s second-ever Digital Short boosted YouTube’s traffic by 83 percent in one week, and became the site’s first-ever viral TV clip.

Natalie’s Rap

So for first time hosting SNL, Natalie Portman set the record straight that she “never said [she] was a role model” in the Digital Short “Natalie’s Rap.” What starts out as a fake interview between Portman and Parnell turns into a 3-minute rap that goes against everything you may know about the award-winning actress.

As a former child actress and Academy Award winner with a clean image, it might throw fans off to hear Portman rapping about sexual situations, screaming profanities, and throwing around chairs. But it’s her dedication and passion in the song that makes this one to remember - she even returned to the bit with “Natalie’s Rap 2” upon hosting again in 2018.

D**k in a Box

It’s sexy. It’s celebratory. It’s a “D**k in a Box.” Samberg and Justin Timberlake guide you through the three simple steps to give a woman the best holiday gift - themselves. What started out as a parody of 1990s R&B songs became an instant internet sensation and went on to win an Emmy Award the following year.

SNL often crosses the line with their writing. But “D**k in a Box” challenged that notion twofold, having to bleep out 16 profane words to comply with FCC guidelines. To be able to create a viral track out of something completely nonsensical is one feat. Having that song turn out well and critically acclaimed is a sign of comedic genius. And because fans couldn’t get enough of Samberg and Timberlake, the two reunited on separate occasions for additional Digital Shorts, “Motherlover” and “3-Way (‘The Golden Rule’).”

Laser Cats

In a post-nuclear world, cats can now shoot lasers from their mouths. Yes, that’s the entire premise of “Laser Cats” (as pitched by Samberg and Bill Hader). In an attempt to get the sketch on the show, the two re-enact what this might look like (it may be cringey, but is certainly effective). Oh, and then-host Lindsay Lohan is apparently a princess that needs saving from an evil robot cyborg.

Maybe it’s the low-budget appeal of running around the office with costumes and stuffed animals. Or it could be the celebrity appearances that only made the sketch that much more ridiculous - later renditions of the 7-part series include Steven Spielberg, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and more. But despite Lorne Michaels (as himself) turning down Samberg and Hader’s pitch each time, they continue to outdo themselves and deepen the lore of “Laser Cats.”

Body Fuzion

Before Peloton rides and YouTube tutorials, there were at-home VHS workout videos that left many wondering, “is this actually effective.” Desiree (Drew Barrymore) leads the women of SNL in a 1980s-style exercise in “Body Fuzion.” She is joined by cast members Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Kristen Wiig in this “low-impact, high-result” routine.

Parody and satire is what SNL excels at - that’s the whole point of the show! From the slight swaying in place to the more advanced body rolls (all of which became memes), “Body Fuzion” captured the odd workout culture of previous decades while keeping it relatable for fans watching the show.

The Shooting (AKA Dear Sister)

SNL tends to create sketches based on trending shows and movies, and “The Shooting (AKA Dear Sister)” is no different. The first minute of the Digital Short is a direct spoof on an episode of The O.C., involving a slow-motion shooting between Samberg and Hader. Suddenly everyone from Wiig to Fred Armisen and even Shia LaBeouf come into the scene (shot one by one).

While the Digital Short may have been a parody of the actual shocking scene, it winds up being just as emotional in its execution. “The Shooting” is hilarious not because of its script, but thanks to long stares that last a little too long and the dramatic backdrop of Imogen Heaps’ “Hide and Seek” that pulls everything together.

Shy Ronnie

Rihanna and Samberg (as Shy Ronnie) team up in this iconic rap about knowledge before a classroom of children. But the two are like “Fire and ice,” as Rihanna sings, and that couldn’t be made more clear. When it gets to Shy Ronnie’s part in the song, he lacks the confidence to perform and mumbles through the song - that is, until Rihanna leaves the room.

Seeing a popular artist like Rihanna alongside someone like Shy Ronnie is a bit jarring, but that’s what makes it so refreshing. Rihanna only wants to teach through song, and Shy Ronnie just needs the space to break out of his shell.

The Creep

Before TikTok trends were a thing, The Lonely Island teamed up with Nicki Minaj to do “The Creep,” in which they prey on clubbers, women in childbirth, and people getting coffee with disturbing dance moves and dress.

The title certainly lives up to what is depicted in the Digital Short, from the middle aged-men dressed in drab clothing to a brief appearance by John Waters. Creepy vibes all around. The Lonely Island must have liked this song, too, since indeed up on the group’s second album alongside other Digital Shorts.

Great Day

He may be recently unemployed and on a drug-induced escapade around the city, but at least Dennis (Samberg) is having a “Great Day.” Told mostly through song, Dennis’ adventures leaves him yearning to travel the world, reconnect with his family, and hanging out with musical guest/host duo Tom Petty and Alec Baldwin.

Only it was all a hallucination. In one word, “Great Day” can be described as chaotic. And yet, the standalone musical number and frantic lyrics are nothing but catchy (and will leave you feeling like it is, in fact, a great day).

