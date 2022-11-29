Saturday Night Live is coming back on December 3 to close 2022 with three back-to-back shows. Each week we’ll have a special presentation with the best SNL content, so we can say farewell to this year with a mix of comedy sketches, musical presentations, and special hosts guiding our Saturday evenings.

On December 3, Nope final girl Keke Palmer will make her hosting debut on the first special SNL show of December. Grammy-awarded R&B artist SZA is also set to perform as a musical guest for the second time in SNL history. Besides being of Hollywood’s brightest stars at the moment, Palmer has recently launched her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer.

Then, on December 10, Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host the show, with Brandi Carlile returning for her second time as musical guest. Martin and Short currently star in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and resume their “You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour next year. As for Carlile, her latest album, In These Silent Days, just earned seven Grammy nominations.

Finally, on December 17, Austin Butler will make his first host appearance on SNL. The actor recently started in Elvis, a biopic of the King of the Rock currently streaming on HBO Max. The last musical guest of 2022 will be the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who take the stage of SNL for the second time. The band was nominated for two Grammys following the release of their new album Cool It Down.

In short, there will be three more episodes in Season 48 of Saturday Night Live, featuring some of the biggest talents both in Hollywood and in the music industry. That’s a great way to celebrate another successful year, especially since Season 48 began with the departure of a number of regular cast members including fan favorites like Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Chris Redd. Fortunately, this season also added new talents such as Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Where to ‘Watch Saturday Night Live’?

SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history, currently holding an impressive 93 Emmy wins. Their latest victories count the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. SNL was created by executive producer Lorne Michaels.

New shows of SNL premiere on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. The show also stream live at Peacock, following the same NBC schedule.