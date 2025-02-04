Lights, camera, action! All the laughs, iconic lines, and smiles that dazzled audiences for the first time when Saturday Night Live premiered in 1975 were not always shared behind the scenes. The iconic NBC late night sketch comedy series rocked American audiences, and ushered in a new wave of comedy that appealed to the younger generation. It also launched the careers of some of the greatest comedians of all time. Created by Lorne Michaels, who still runs the show today, he took a big leap with the series, especially by stuffing a bunch of hard-headed actors into the same room, which was bound to ruffle some feathers.

The 2024 biopic, Saturday Night, which just arrived on Netflix, delves into the tensions in the opening show, particularly those between rivals John Belushi and Chevy Chase. The movie is directed by Jason Reitman, son of iconic director Ivan Reitman, who himself directed Saturday Night Live members like Bill Murray in Ghostbusters. Saturday Night is an exhilarating, fast-paced film unfolding in real time as Michaels deals with many fiascoes, particularly the blossoming feud between Belushi and Chase. Though dramatized in the film, the comedians' relationshhip was just as charged in real life.

John Belushi and Chevy Chase's Feud Hit Its Peak on 'SNL'

Belushi and Chase's relationship dated all the way back to the ultra-successful National Lampoon, which then blossomed into an even more popular radio hour under the direction of Belushi. In the book, Saturday Night: A Backstage History of Saturday Night Live, producer Dick Ebersol recalled Belushi’s frustration with the sketches he got versus Chase’s, “John is radically pissed off, because he sees Chevy running away with the show. Now it’s going to be all about Chevy. Onstage, John had to be the star, not Chevy.” This is memorably evident in Saturday Night, when Belushi has a scene where he’s furious because he must perform in a bee costume, and isn’t being taken seriously as an actor with talent, leading him to not want to sign his contract, which also occurred in real life.

One of the most charged scenes of Saturday Night comes when Belushi attacks Chase in a drug rage, and they enter a sparring match as one is threatened by the other's talents. Belushi is often teased by Chase, who is portrayed as an extremely egocentric actor. In real life, the fight actually occurred with second season cast member Bill Murray, who got in a fist fight with Chase, but Belushi still got in the thick of it. Murray shared the same resentment the rest of the cast felt for Chase, who left the series to make movies, which made some cast members feel betrayed.

Belushi and Chase Competed in Films and Movie Stardom