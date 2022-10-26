During this year's seasonal hiatus, Saturday Night Live fans were surprised multiple times by news of long and short-time cast members exiting the late-night sketch comedy show. One of the actors that took part in this “mass SNL exodus” was Melissa Villaseñor, who had been on the show for six seasons and was already considered a major player, featured in several sketches per episode. In an interview with The Daily Beast’s Last Laugh podcast, the comedian opened up and revealed her reasons for leaving the NBC flagship show behind.

Whenever an established cast member suddenly exits a show, we’re bound to think there was some drama behind the cameras, but Villaseñor stressed that the SNL environment isn’t mean. She revealed that, in her case, the decision to leave hailed simply from the fact that she’s an introvert, and constantly being put in the spotlight in a live show didn’t do wonders for her anxiety:

“It was my decision. I gave myself a lot of time in the summer to think on it and play it out in my head. At the end of the day, it was about my mental health. Last season, I had a couple panic attacks. I was struggling, and I always felt like I was on the edge of a cliff every week. I was like, ‘I don’t want to do that to myself anymore.' […] I get nervous, like, ‘Where do I fit? What am I supposed to do?’… I think that’s what caused it. There was just something telling me I could part ways. It was super hard, because I love Lorne [Michaels, the show’s longtime producer], and I’m so grateful to all of them for having me. This was my kid dream. This was all I wanted as a kid. I carry that forever in my heart that I got to experience that in my life.”

Aside from Villaseñor, other cast members that announced their departure in 2022 were fan-favorites Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney, as well as Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari. They have been replaced with newcomers Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Season 48 of SNL premiered earlier this month, and so far hosts have included Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick), Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Megan Thee Stallion (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law). This week’s episode will feature rapper Jack Harlow doubling down as host and musical guest.

