Saturday Night Live announced today that the first host of February’s original episodes is none other than Pedro Pascal, the star of beloved shows such as The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. In addition, SNL’s first musical guest of February will be Coldplay, the legendary British rock band.

Pascal has his breakout role in HBO’s Game of Thrones, where he played the role of Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper. Since then, the star has been experiencing a fast Hollywood ascension, dipping his toes in the Star Wars universe and bringing the beloved The Last of Us videogame to live on our TV screens. In theaters, Pascal has also stolen fan’s hearths with movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Pascal is known for his undeniable charisma in front and behind the cameras, and with so many important roles in his career, the upcoming SNL episode will have a lot to joke about. We can expect some The Last of Us-themed sketches, but it would also be interesting to see how the program tackles Pascal’s keenness to play foster fathers in his most famous roles.

Image via HBO

As for Coldplay, the band has been rocking fans since its 1997 formation, with more than 100 million albums sold worldwide. The last album released by the group was 2021’s “Music of the Spheres.” However, since Coldplay usually releases new albums every three years, on average, it’s not too much to dream about the band introducing some new song in the SNL episode. That would most certainly make for an unforgettable episode.

When Will Pedro Pascal's SNL Episode Air?

Currently in its 48th season, Saturday Night Live is the most famous American late-night live television, featuring comedic sketches, musical presentations, and revealing interviews. Season 48 began with the departure of a number of regular cast members, including fan favorites like Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Chris Redd. Fortunately, this season also added new talents such as Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The fresh blood of the recurring cast of SNL, allied with an all-star team of hosts and musical guests, has been making the current seasons one of the best yet.

SNL is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history, currently holding an impressive 93 Emmy wins. Their latest victories count the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. SNL was created by executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Pascal and Coldplay will be making you company on the evening of Saturday, February 4. Before that, Saturday Night Live is bringing Michael B. Jordan to host with musical guest Lil Baby on January 28. Check out last Saturday’s hilarious M3GAN sketch with the latest host, Aubrey Plaza.