It's almost time for the return of Saturday Night Live. After a season defined by massive turnover, more massive world events, and excellent first-time guests, Season 48 will try to continue the show's long tradition of providing laughter amidst the chaos of it all. The new season will now kick off on October 1, beginning a string of new episodes that will continue through October 8 and 15.

Season 47 was one of the largest in the sketch comedy's history. Thanks to some new blood joining the writer's room and a massive cast, the show was able to keep the quality high despite the loss of several of the show's highest-profile actors including Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney. Young talent was able to keep the ship on course and thanks to their efforts, the show earned yet another Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and has remained the #1 comedy on television within the 18 to 49 demographic for the past three seasons.

One of the highlights of the previous season was the guests brought on to host. While it was nice to see Paul Rudd and John Mulaney join the ultra-exclusive Five-Timers Club, the first-time guests proved a bright spot in the season with Kim Kardashian, Oscar Isaac, Billie Eilish, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Natasha Lyonne, and Will Forte all providing the laughs in their appearances. Currently, no guests are slated for Season 48, but just last month, the show put out a call on its official Twitter account asking fans who they'd most like to see in the episodes ahead.

RELATED: 15 Best Pete Davidson Moments on 'SNL,' From Chad to the Tucci Gang

With Season 48, a much slimmer cast will be on board following a series of departures after last season. Veteran Kenan Thompson will once again lead the way with Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Sherman, and Cecily Strong all set to return. SNL creator Lorne Michaels is also back as an executive producer. The show is produced in association with Broadway Video. Despite their returns after so long with the show, both Thompson and Michaels are of the mindset that the series could end after 50 seasons or, at the very least, they would hang it up at 50. For now though, both are still on board and still ready to produce more comedy together.

More information is still to come regarding Season 48 of SNL. The variety show will return on October 1 after going through the Emmy gauntlet tonight. See the show's for your consideration video below:

​​​​​​​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJMeg5CwfCc