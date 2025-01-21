Saturday Night Live (SNL) has been around entertaining audiences since 1975 with its many sketches, hilarious cast members, and musical guests. SNL is a great platform for artists to promote a certain project or song and allows them to show off their comedic chops in front of a live audience. This year, Saturday Night Live is celebrating its 50th season and just released a four-part documentary called SNL 50: Beyond Saturday Night, which is all about the making of the esteemed late-night show. With such a rich history, various hosts and musical guests have graced the stage of Studio 8H throughout the years, including some genuinely fun cameos.

Cameos on SNL are fun because they are almost always a big surprise — from Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci in the 45th season to Bryan Cranston appearing as Walter White in the 42nd season. But there was one particular cameo that was cut for fear of him embarrassing the host, and that was none other than NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaquille O'Neal Was Supposed To Have a Cameo in Kelsey Grammer's 'SNL' Episode

The reason for cutting Shaq’s cameo is explained by SNL alum and actor Will Ferrell in the podcast New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce. Here, Ferrell says that the basketball superstar asked to be in the October 3, 1998, episode, where the host was going to be Kelsey Grammer, who is widely known for starring in Cheers and Frasier, among others. Shaq apparently expressed his interest in making a surprise appearance on the live show, and everyone seemed to be on board.

The cut sketch consists of some cast members, including Lorne Michaels, poking fun at Ferrell. All of a sudden, Shaq shows up as himself, picks him up while singing “No One’s Gonna Hurt My Little Man.” The premise is straightforward, though what brings it all together is Shaq's dedication to the role and his chemistry with Ferrell. Still, the sketch was cut because those behind SNL were concerned that Shaq’s surprise cameo would upstage or even embarrass the actual host, Grammer.

Basketball Superstar Shaquille O’Neal Is a Natural Comedian