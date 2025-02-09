Saturday Night Live has come a long way over the course of its 50 year run. Sketches have become icons of comedy, careers have been forged, and existential crises have been faced. Yet, for all the show has endured, there are somethings that remain a cornerstone of the series, with Weekend Update being a highlight week after week. The farcical news program has been hosted by powerhouses such as Tina Fey and Seth Meyers over the years, but one can’t speak of the segment without talking about its original star, Chevy Chase. However, Chase wasn’t first in line to host the tradition, as suggested by the movie, Saturday Night. But Chase’s rise to prominence on Weekend Update came from a much more heartfelt place than one may realize and set the stage for the decades of hosts since.

Lorne Michaels is true television royalty. A pioneer when he created SNL, Michaels has continued to challenge the medium with his boundary-pushing insight and masterful leadership. But his role wasn’t always meant to be exclusively behind the camera. According to the New Yorker, Michaels was actually going to host Weekend Update, originally. The idea of a fake news program had always been a part of Michaels’ plan for the show, so it’s really of no surprise that he envisioned himself in the part of its seminal anchor. Michaels would have filled the same role that Chase would eventually take over but soon ran into a problem.

Each week, countless sketches are written for SNL, many of which never actually make it to the air. Michaels didn’t like the idea of having to cut others' material while leaving his own bit intact. Michaels called the practice: “a little too Orson Welles, even for me.” The New Yorker also states that it would have forced Michaels to show more vulnerability, something he didn’t wish to do in his role. Thus, the esteemed creator decided it would be best to let one of the show’s ensemble members host Weekend Update. Michaels quickly turned to Chase. The comedian had a habit of making Michaels laugh and quickly became the frontrunner as his replacement for the slot. Thus, a tradition was born, and Chase soon became the face of Weekend Update. Interestingly, the switch up was portrayed on screen on the movie, Saturday Night. But a jarring change was made that seems to have missed the point.