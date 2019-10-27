‘SNL’ Makes Fun of Your Favorite Astronaut Movie with “Space Mistakes” Fake Trailer

0

If there’s one thing Saturday Night Live knows we’re all suckers for, it’s a good space movie where things go wrong. So, on the latest episode hosted by Chance the Rapper, the show made a fake trailer sketch titled “Space Mistakes” focused on spoofing all of the tropes of a good space-set drama or disaster flick.

Taking aim at recent space movies like Ad Astra, First Man, and Lucy in the Sky as well as the classics like Alien and Armageddon, the “Space Mistakes” skit shows us some familiar beats of those movies it’s spoofing. A generic dad (played by Chance) tucks his son in to bed and promises he’ll be safe in space because it’s his job and you can’t allow a mistake to happen up there. His wife (played by SNL cast member Ego Nwodim) then yells at him about not doing his dangerous job. Then, we cut to a control room where Alex Moffatt‘s mission director guides Chance’s astronaut and the team in liftoff. From there, it’s just mistake after mistake as things go from bad to worse, including Chance making a fatal mistake in a lab on the spaceship, Beck Bennett‘s astronaut losing valuable tools during a space walk, and Bowen Yang‘s mission control center employee spilling coffee all over an important computer.

As an added chef’s kiss to all of this, the sketch was immediately followed by a commercial break, according to Deadline, who noted that the first commercial shown was an ad for Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind. Created by Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore, the new Apple TV+ series imagines an alternate history where the space race of the mid-20th century never stopped after the Soviet Union landed on the moon first and left the U.S. rushing to beat them. Pretty great timing, putting a For All Mankind TV spot after the “Space Mistakes” sketch, don’t you think?

This isn’t the first genius fake trailer SNL has released this season. Check out their Joker parody featuring David Harbour here. Saturday Night Live Season 45 airs on Saturday