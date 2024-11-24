Anyone who has read anything about Saturday Night Live's primal years knows that the production was a riot. If anything, the behind-the-scenes drama, including John Belushi's belligerence and Chevy Chase's hubris, was more engrossing than the comedy put on stage at Studio 8H in New York. This year, celebrating the show's upcoming 50th anniversary, Jason Reitman set out to viscerally capture the show's raw and chaotic production on the big screen. While the director captured the emotional spirit of the NBC sketch comedy show's origins in Saturday Night, he portrayed the monumental night on television with a fair share of embellishment.

Jason Reitman Captures the Manic Energy of 'SNL' in 'Saturday Night'

Saturday Night has the rush and propulsive energy of a thriller, which, by all accounts, is how a rudimentary episode of SNL is produced. Saturday Night presents showrunner Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) as the show's creative genius and disciplined manager of egos who defy all odds. The film follows Michaels as he tries to restore order and keep his cast in line before the premiere in front of a live studio audience. Amid a collapsing set and rambunctious atmosphere, Michaels deals with personal conflicts with Rosie Shuster (Rachel Sennott), professional clashes with his friend and producer Dick Ebersol (Cooper Hoffman), and faces the threat of termination by top NBC executive Dave Tebet (Willem Dafoe).

Films based on real events are put in the unenviable position of being scrutinized for historical accuracy rather than artistic merit. Creative liberties should be expected, but that doesn't stop the most passionate SNL fans from judging Saturday Night for skewing far from the truth. The film, while intensified for narrative sake, re-creates the frantic, manic energy of getting the show organized and executed, which Reitman experienced as a guest writer in 2008. Relating to the inaugural episode of SNL, Reitman's film covers the principal figures and notable sketches on that night, from George Carlin's (Matthew Rhys) hosting duties to Chevy Chase's breakthrough performance as Weekend Update host.

As a backstage drama, we never see the episode performed live, but all the sketches and appearances teased during the 90-minute build-up to showtime, including the "Wolverines" cold open featuring Michael O'Donoghue (Tommy Dewey), musical performances by Billy Preston (Jon Batiste) and Janis Ian (Naomi McPherson), Andy Kaufman's (Nicholas Braun) lip-syncing of the Mighty Mouse theme, and a cameo by a Jim Henson (Braun) Muppet, was etched into television history. However, the female-led "Hard Hats" sketch where the cast catcalls Dan Aykroyd (Dylan O'Brien) did not air until weeks later.

What Does 'Saturday Night' Embellish About 'SNL's History?

Events that read like Hollywood fabrications, such as John Belushi's (Matt Wood) belligerence over signing a contract and Dan Aykroyd's promiscuity, were faithful to real life. However, Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan were prone to heightening the film's dramatic stakes. While SNL was on the verge of cancellation right up until 11:30 PM EST, pulling the plug wasn't as simple of a dramatic device as pushing a single button to play a rerun of The Tonight Show in its place. The rambunctious SNL talent did indeed stain the dignity of Henson's beloved Big Bird by hanging a plushie of the character in the writer's room — and just not on opening night. The most seemingly incredulous moment, Michaels discovering Alan Zwiebel (Josh Brener) in a bar minutes before showtime and hiring him as a writer, was a fact, but it occurred well before the premiere.

So, 'Saturday Night', Fact or Fiction?

In certain cases, Saturday Night veers too far from creative liberties to pure fiction. Although Milton Berle (J.K. Simmons) was known to cause a stir on the SNL set down the line, he was not present at Studio 8H on opening night, nor did he expose his privates to Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith). Berle is broadly portrayed as an antagonist to lend the SNL cast plucky underdog status. During the madness, a llama inexplicably arrives at the studio at Michaels' request. Nothing indicates that a wild animal made a surprise appearance, and this seems to be a nod to the long-running SNL gag of a random character loitering in the hallway.

As a historical document on Saturday Night Live, you could find something more germane to the truth than Jason Reitman's Saturday Night. If you're looking to understand the unbridled mania of the birth of one of the most formative shows in the history of television, that is. But Reitman's depiction of the night that changed television history is still an amusing and chaotic ode to an iconic show that is, well, exactly that.

