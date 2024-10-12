Why Jason Reitman Directed ‘Saturday Night’ Like A Musical

The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with Saturday Night director Jason Reitman.

Saturday Night recreates the chaotic premiere of Saturday Night Live in 1975 with a large ensemble cast.

In this interview, Reitman discusses what he learned from his father Ivan Reitman, constructing a oner, choreographing 80 people, meticulously blocking every scene, and more.

Moviegoers look forward to watching films by Jason Reitman, writer and director of thoughtful stories like Juno, Up In the Air, and the last two Ghostbusters films. Reitman offers personal themes and characters in larger-scale cinematic storytelling. He’s managed to bring consistent joy through his pictures, illuminating audiences around the world and even nabbing a handful of Oscar nominations along the way. With a keen eye for choreography and a fresh approach to the biopic, Reitman’s latest film, Saturday Night, will surely make the rounds on the award circuit this year.

Saturday Night is a real-time, narrative recreation of the chaotic premiere of Saturday Night Live in 1975. At the center is young Lorne Michaels (played by The Fabelman’s Gabriel LaBelle) as he excitedly corrals messy writers, a wild studio set, and up-and-coming talent John Belushi (Matt Wood), Gilda Radner (Ella Hunt), and Chevy Chase (Cory Michael Smith) among a lively and epically large cast.

Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the pleasure of chatting with Reitman to discuss Saturday Night and how the filmmaker quantifies the film somewhere between an action flick and a full-on musical. He also shared secrets behind juggling a cast of 80 speaking roles, important lessons he culled from his iconic father, and how Saturday Night took subtle inspiration from Point Break.

Jason Reitman On Lessons Learned From His Father, Ivan

"He tried to light a fire under my ass from when I was a kid.”

COLLIDER: How are you doing today, sir?

JASON REITMAN: Better now, having seen you.

First, I want to start with congratulations on the movie. You did such a great job.

REITMAN: Thank you.

You know how much of a fan I was of your father. You obviously must have spent a lot of time with him on his sets and learned so much. Is there one lesson that you took away from watching him work on set that you still use to this day?

REITMAN: Oh my god, there are honestly so many. He had a relentless work effort, and I think that's the first thing that I think of when I think of my dad. My dad just kept pursuing and refining until the story was done. I found an interview of my dad from, like, 1982, where he said, “No one works harder than I do.” When most people would say that, you would think, “Alright, dude.” With my dad, it was accurate. He tried to light a fire under my ass from when I was a kid. I think he was aware that I could easily just be some shitty kid from Beverly Hills who never did anything with his life. I think it was really important to him that I push, and I work, and I try to make a name for myself. I credit that to him because I think I could have easily fallen by the wayside.

Well, you see so many examples of others that have.

REITMAN: You know, it's a tricky life. I heard someone say recently, “You can live in their shadow, or you can live in their light,” and I try to live in his light.

That's a great statement.

How ‘Saturday Night’ Is Like A ‘John Wick’ Movie

Image via Universal Pictures/Sony Pictures

I'm so curious about the editing process because you have so many actors and so much coverage. What was it like putting this one together in the editing room, as opposed to some of the other films you've made?

REITMAN: When we were writing it, we had this full-on True Detective murder board of, like, where every character was at any given moment. Since it's a continuous movie and 90 minutes of pure action, in some ways it's like a John Wick movie. [Laughs] Everything leads to the next beat, right? And you need to know where everybody is. So, anytime someone walks in a hallway or up the stairs, it's like, "Who was there? Where were they? Where are they on their way to?" Even if they're, like, the 80th person on the cast list.

It meant when we got to editing, everything had its place. It became more of a question of how we think about time and editing. How do we think about music and editing? The music editorial process was laborious and extensive. It's the use of time. I really credit my editors with how they incorporated the clocks; the addition of the time counting down, which was not in the script. The addition of what's going on in Lorne's head, that was not in the script. In a weird way, because they weren't thinking about traditional cutting, it allowed them to think about these more creative ideas.

Is this the kind of movie that has no deleted scenes?

REITMAN: Actually? Like, actually. There's one deleted scene, and it was a weird idea I had for the end of the movie that did not work. [Laughs] I'm not sure if I’ll even ever post it because it was just so wack-a-doo. No, this is a movie where what we shot is what you see.

How Did Jason Reitman Cast 80 Speaking Roles For ‘Saturday Night?’

“I met this 21-year-old kid who was holding his own next to the greatest director of all time.”

Image via Sony Pictures

You have, like, 80 speaking roles in this movie.

REITMAN: Yeah.

The casting on this had to have been its own kind of crazy. How the F do you cast 80 speaking roles?

REITMAN: First, you have a brilliant casting director like John Papsidera, who does all of Christopher Nolan's films. If they had that casting Oscar twenty years ago, he'd already have five of them. He's just brilliant. But honestly, you try to find an actor who can capture that one piece of essence that you're looking for in each role. You're looking at Cory Michael Smith and his ability to understand Chevy [Chase]'s physicality and the fragility of ego, the ability for Ella Hunt to capture Gilda Radner's empathy, Lamorne Morris' understanding of how Garrett feels like an outsider. Those little beats are the most important. When I met Gabe LaBelle standing next to Steven Spielberg, I met this 21-year-old kid who was holding his own next to the greatest director of all time, and I thought, “Oh, I think I just met Lorne Michaels.”

He's fantastic.

REITMAN: He’s great.

Why Jason Reitman Directed ‘Saturday Night’ Like A Musical

I'm thinking about the blocking of this movie. For example, there's a scene where Lorne is standing in front of all these different people, there are extras, and he's talking to Willem [Dafoe]. How are you blocking this movie? You obviously have a budget and a schedule. You can't be sitting there working out where 50 people are gonna stand.

REITMAN: You have to think of it like a musical. It’s like choreography. We have to organize where every character is at any given moment, and we shot the movie twice. We did the movie in prep, shooting it with stand-ins, camera, stills, video, figuring everything out. We built the set a month in advance so that we could actually do that. So, by the time we got to set, everything could be organized so we could have as quick a shoot as possible. Then, on the day of, we would usually spend until noon just doing choreography. The first time you watch the take, you just want to bury your head in your hands. You have to remain calm and confident that by noon, it's gonna actually look like a scene.

You see the shooting schedule in front of you. What is the day you have circled in terms of, “I cannot wait to film this?” And what is the day circled in terms of, “How are we gonna film this?”

REITMAN: Oh my god, okay. Cory Michael Smith/J.K. Simmons showdown! Cannot wait! Cannot fucking wait. And it lived up in every single way. It’s probably how it is anytime I'm working with J.K. Simmons. Most intimidated? The opening oner. It's four minutes. You introduce every single character; you move through the entire set. Everything has to be in perfect place, including a llama. That was intimidating.

Image via Sony Pictures

How do you debate when you want to do a oner and when you want to do coverage? It's just fascinating. I love oners. I don't think the average person knows what a oner is, but they do feel the tension building without maybe knowing what it is.

REITMAN: My favorite oner of all time is in Point Break. The first time that Keanu [Reeves] goes to the FBI and he's introduced to every character. It’s the scene where they're like, “Are you healthy?” It's like, “I take the skin off chicken!” That scene? It's an invisible oner. You don't realize it's a oner. It is. That entire sequence starts outside, it goes through the whole bullpen, and it shows what a genius [Kathryn] Bigelow is. It's not a "look at me" oner. That's when. It's when you can actually make the camera feel like a human being who's just walking through, head on a swivel, picking up information as you go.

Jason Reitman Looks Back On Twenty-Five Years As A Filmmaker

“I know why I made them, and I'm really proud of that.”

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Next year is Collider’s 20th birthday and it is also the 20th anniversary since Thank You for Smoking.

REITMAN: Who feels old? Who. Feels. Old?

What has it been like for you? You probably don't think back that often, but it's 20 years for you, it's 20 years for me. I can't believe where I'm at 20 years later.

REITMAN: When I got into this gig, all I dreamed was that I could just make one movie after another. I mean, that was it. I just want to be on set and tell stories. So, the idea that 25 years ago, I was at this film festival with the short film and 20 years ago I was here with Thank You For Smoking? I'm just glad that I'm still standing. I'm happy I get to still make movies. I still get to make personal movies. I think that was my greatest fear when I was younger, that I would get to make a couple personal movies and that would be it. I look back at my career right now, and I think, "I know I made every single one of my films. Whether they were good, bad, did well, did horribly, I know why I made them, and I'm really proud of that." I hope 20 years from now I can still say the same thing,

Saturday Night is now in theaters.

Saturday Night (2024) At 11:30pm on October 11th, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. Find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Director Jason Reitman Cast Finn Wolfhard , Willem Dafoe , Dylan O'Brien , J.K. Simmons , Ella Hunt , Rachel Sennott , Matthew Rhys , Lamorne Morris Writers Gil Kenan , Jason Reitman Character(s) NBC Page , David Tebet , Dan Aykroyd , Milton Berle , Gilda Radner , Rosie Shuster

Get Tickets