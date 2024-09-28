The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub sits down with Saturday Night's Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, and Dylan O'Brien.

The film portrays the chaotic premiere of Saturday Night Live in 1975, showcasing the early days of the iconic show.

During this interview, the stars discuss how they knew the movie would be special after the table read, facing high-pressure moments and unique challenges during filming.

Gabriel LaBelle broke out as the lead in Steven Spielberg's The Fablemans, garnering him several prestigious awards. When director Jason Reitman saw LaBelle holding his own against the legendary filmmaker, he knew he’d found his Lorne Michaels. Rachel Sennott is an incredible talent, gaining an enormous fanbase from popular movies like Shiva Baby and Bottoms. After starring in the wildly popular Teen Wolf and Maze Runner series, Dylan O’Brien has gone on to lead several films. Now, the three are joining an ensemble cast to portray the heavy hitters of early SNL in Reitman’s upcoming biopic Saturday Night.

Saturday Night is a real-time, narrative recreation of the chaotic premiere of Saturday Night Live in 1975. At the center is young Lorne Michaels (played by LaBelle) as he excitedly corrals writers like Rosie Shuster (played by Sennott), a wild studio set, and up-and-coming talent, including Dan Akroyd (played by O’Brien), among a lively and large cast.

Ahead of the film's release, LaBelle, Sennott, and O’Brien joined Collider’s Steve Weintraub to chat about all things Saturday Night, including what it’s like to act against Willem Dafoe, not wanting to show up to work on difficult shoot days, and being constantly impressed by the sheer talent of their co-stars.

10 Seconds With Dylan O’Brien on That Taylor Swift Video

Image via Universal Pictures

I really want to start with a sincere congratulations on the movie. I have so many questions. I don't want to spend more than 10 seconds on what I'm about to ask you, but of all the things you've done, do people ask you the most about that music video?

DYLAN O’BRIEN: Yeah. Probably.

I made Shawn [Levy] talk about it a lot too.

O’BRIEN: Oh Yeah! [Laughs] Shawn’s cameo?

Playing the dad.

O’BRIEN: And boom! Ten seconds. [Laughs]

The Cast Knew ‘Saturday Night’ Would Be Special At The Table Read

The cast is so good in this. At what point in the shoot did you guys realize this could be a really special movie?

RACHEL SENNOTT: I want to say the table read.

O’BRIEN: The table read.

SENNOTT: Everyone is coming, bringing their character. I felt like everyone was a little nervous. It’s pressure and it's an ensemble piece. I don't come in for the first 30 minutes, so obviously, for the first 30 minutes on the table read I'm like, “Everyone's so good," and starting to get stressed, but then everyone killed it, and everyone got perfectly cast. I felt that there.

O’BRIEN: We had all kind of met, but we hadn't seen anyone do their thing yet. We'd all been on the ground there, meeting and hanging out and going through the rehearsal, the pre-production process, and stuff, but we hadn't heard everyone's stuff. The table read was one of the coolest ones, one of the more unique table reads I think we'll ever experience, too, because there are so many principal characters and so many speaking parts. It was fireworks every time the next person was coming to life. It was like, “Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god!” It was almost impossible to talk about afterward.

SENNOTT: And there are 80 speaking roles. Jason had assigned different people smaller roles during the table read.

GABRIEL LABELLE: Oh my god, yeah.

SENNOTT: So then it would be like, “Stage Hand #7!” and someone would just say the line! The energy of the read was really, really fun.

Acting In ‘Saturday Night’ Was High Athletics

Image via Sony Pictures

LABELLE: It was fun. You spend months doing your own prep and your own work. Then you meet everyone on location, and they're really fun, and you hang out for a couple of days as you're doing screen tests or things. You get to know these people, and you become friendly with them, and you're just hanging out. Then, all of a sudden, you see what they've been working on for months, and it's just high-caliber stuff. Everyone's really good, and you feel the pressure even more because you don't want to let anyone down. It felt like you were performing high athletics. You were part of a team, and you're like, “I hope I don't get cut because these are athletes! Holy shit!

You see the shooting schedule in front of you. What day do you have circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this,” and what day, if any, is circled in terms of, “How the f are we gonna film this?”

LABELLE: Oh, wow.

SENNOTT: Great question because I do that with every movie, by the way. I'm always like, “This day is gonna fucking suck.” Then I have the day like, “I can't wait!” But then one day that you thought was going to be easy, you're like, randomly, this was so hard. Then the hard day, you thought about it so much that it was fine.

O’BRIEN: A lot of “How the f are we going to do this?” This might be an indirect answer to the question, but it's just making me think of this, and I feel like we haven't been talking about it that much. The day that we filmed the screen tests was such a cool and fun day, too. That was kind of like a surprise because they're not really in the movie, but we sort of all filmed our screen tests one day.

LABELLE: Filming the character’s screen tests.

O’BRIEN: Yes, within the confines of the movie. But the way that Jason had us do it is, we all watched each other. We all had to watch each other do each other's screen tests and how they actually filmed it in real life.

The Ensemble Cast of ‘Saturday Night’ Made For A Unique, Fast-Paced Shoot

“You're performing in front of an audience, but the camera's on you, and this is Willem Dafoe.”

Image via Sony Pictures

LABELLE: Everyone’s in character.

O’BRIEN: Rachel and Gabe were there and everyone was encouraged to throw comments at them. It was like improv class. It was such a cool way to do it. Yeah, that wasn't an answer to your question. [Laughs]

No, I get it. I do.

SENNOTT: That was an intimidating day. But for me, that was a great day because I just got to watch everyone perform, so I was like, “This rocks.” I was nervous for our scene in the rafters area. It’s so hard because you want to balance the tone. There's so much high energy, there's comedy, and there's the pace, but also, there are these moments of emotionality. In that moment, I'm talking about our relationship and where I am in my life, but I don't wanna put too much on it and, all of a sudden, in the background, be like, "You know, Lorne was always..."

O'BRIEN: You don't wanna stick out. You don't wanna be a sore thumb for sure.

SENNOTT: Yeah, I don't wanna stick out. I was really scared, but Dylan was really there for me that day and a great team partner. Once we got into the flow, we were like, "No, this is just moving." It's the same as how any day you can have a crazy day. I was scared leading up to it and then it went great.

LABELLE: There were two scenes that really freaked me out on the schedule. One was with Cooper [Hoffman] in the stairwell. It's in the trailer, so I'm not spoiling anything, but it's a confrontational scene. I was nervous about that because there are so many different versions of that scene to be shot. You don't wanna overact and fall into that trap. It's pivotal for the movie. Then there's another one between me and Willem Dafoe. It's tense, but the whole cast is there behind me, and a bunch of extras are there in front of me, so it's kind of like you're performing in front of an audience, but the camera's on you, and this is Willem Dafoe you're acting against. But actually, I remember we only did four takes of that. Jason was like, “Yeah, that's fine.” I was like, “Okay!” It was weird. Then everything else was just, I mean, there's so much to do in this film that I kind of stopped looking ahead at the schedule after a week. I'll just look at what I'm doing that day, because we're all in the same schedule and I did not wanna go insane thinking about a scene three weeks ahead of me while I have so much to do that day.

Saturday Night is now playing in limited release and opens nationwide on October 11.

