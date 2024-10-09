Originally titled SNL 1975, comedy fans across the country are waiting ever-so patiently for the release of Saturday Night, one of the genre's most hotly anticipated movies of the second half of 2024. The story of the very first episode of one of America's most iconic shows, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night promises heaps of fun for SNL fans and non-fans alike.

The messy, tumultuous road to SNL's debut has been documented before, but never quite like this, with director and co-writer Jason Reitman looking to find the balance between complicated drama and sidesplitting comedy, using the sort of star-studded lineup that even SNL themselves would be proud of. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly how and where you can watch Saturday Night.

Will 'Saturday Night' Be on Streaming?

Image via Sony Pictures

Although there's no official confirmation of a streaming release for Saturday Night, because of Sony Pictures' major deal with Netflix, it's expected the film will at some point find its way to the platform. To find out if a streaming release is announced, make sure to stay tuned to Collider.

When Is 'Saturday Night' Coming Out?

Image via Sony Pictures

Officially, Saturday Night makes its nationwide debut on Friday, October 11, 2024, on the 49th anniversary of the show's premiere. This date also marks the arrival of movies such as Piece by Piece, the LEGO-crafted story of the life of record producer, singer, and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, and the exciting horror romp Terrifier 3.

Is 'Saturday Night' in Theaters?

Image via Sony Pictures

Yes! After making its debut at the 51st Telluride Film Festival in late August, Saturday Night was first shown to audiences during a limited theatrical release on September 27, with those lucky enough to attend treated to a blend of fast-paced comedy and a celebration of SNL. Very soon, the entire country can indulge in the comedic chaos, with the film heading to theaters nationwide on October 11.

Find Showtimes For 'Saturday Night'

Image via Sony Pictures

Here's a selection of handy links to book your Saturday Night tickets.

Watch the Trailer for 'Saturday Night'

Released on August 8, 2024, the official trailer for Saturday Night is available to watch above. SNL is known for its fast-paced, witty brand of comedy that can turn sharply round comedic corners at any given moment. This trailer looks to absorb the essence of SNL as viewers are transported to the very first night of the iconic series. The movie's star-studded cast is certainly the biggest eye-catcher of the trailer, with the likes of Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, and J.K. Simmons all involved. Having such an impressive cast list was always going to be pivotal for a movie based on SNL, with the weight of an ensemble this size and prowess always likely to build both nerves and anticipation for those involved. This was touched on in Steve Weintraub's interview with some of the cast, with LaBelle saying:

"It was fun. You spend months doing your own prep and your own work. Then you meet everyone on location, and they're really fun, and you hang out for a couple of days as you're doing screen tests or things. You get to know these people, and you become friendly with them, and you're just hanging out. Then, all of a sudden, you see what they've been working on for months, and it's just high-caliber stuff. Everyone's really good, and you feel the pressure even more because you don't want to let anyone down. It felt like you were performing high athletics. You were part of a team, and you're like, “I hope I don't get cut because these are athletes! Holy shit!"

During his TIFF review of the film for Collider, Ross Bonaime gushed over this aspect of the production, saying:

"Saturday Night is also the best film from Reitman since his work with Diablo Cody in 2018’s Tully and 2011’s Young Adult . Reitman knows how to build the tension of this situation, a never-ending string of problems that need to be solved and quickly. But beyond that, Saturday Night is an exciting, enthralling, and often hilarious celebration of Saturday Night Live with a tremendous cast that shows the unbelievable amount of work that goes into putting this show on. There is a clear love for the legacy and history of SNL and its importance in comedy and television, and Reitman captures that wonderfully here. By looking back at this iconic episode, Reitman has made one of his best films in years."

An official synopsis of the movie reads:

"At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television - and culture - forever. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenen and Reitman, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live . Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn't, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words..."