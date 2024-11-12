The most important part of Saturday Night Live is, of course, the cast. Over the years, the long-running sketch comedy variety program has cycled through an ensemble of legendary comedians from Dan Aykroyd to Gilda Radner, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, and beyond. Casting, then, was also of great importance to director Jason Reitman when the time came to direct his comedy-drama Saturday Night about the first show put on by a young and inexperienced Lorne Michaels. With the movie hitting PVOD platforms today, Collider can exclusively share a new sneak peek that shows how that mindset extended beyond finding the right people to embody SNL's earliest key players.

Saturday Night takes place amid the tense environment in the run-up to the titular show's premiere on October 11, 1975, as Michaels and his troupe try to overcome petty disputes, a revolting crew, and general on-set chaos. To capture that feeling, Reitman and producer Jason Blumenfeld stressed in the featurette that the background actors were just as important for bringing the film to life as the stars. Everyone who played one of the many stagehands, hair and makeup artists, and other crew members bustling around the recreated SNL set was hand-picked by Reitman and the team and put through a "background boot camp." The result is a background cast that goes above and beyond the call of duty to replicate the non-stop scramble behind the scenes. They ultimately make Saturday Night possible just like a real crew makes an episode of SNL possible.

In terms of the stars, Saturday Night pulled in an eye-wateringly massive cast of actors young and old to play icons of the variety show, starting at the top with Gabriel LaBelle as Michaels. Best known for playing the lead in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans, the rising star also appeared opposite Conor Sherry earlier this year in Adam Rehmeier's indie comedic hit Snack Shack. He's joined by, among others, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, and J.K. Simmons as figures ranging from SNL alumni like Aykroyd and Radner to executives like Dick Ebersol and David Tebet. When speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub, LaBelle called acting opposite so many talented individuals "high athletics" for the level of performance everyone brought to the table:

"It was fun. You spend months doing your own prep and your own work. Then you meet everyone on location, and they're really fun, and you hang out for a couple of days as you're doing screen tests or things. You get to know these people, and you become friendly with them, and you're just hanging out. Then, all of a sudden, you see what they've been working on for months, and it's just high-caliber stuff. Everyone's really good, and you feel the pressure even more because you don't want to let anyone down. It felt like you were performing high athletics. You were part of a team, and you're like, 'I hope I don't get cut because these are athletes! Holy shit!'"

'Saturday Night' Has Been Hailed as One of 2024's Best Movies

Reitman co-wrote the film with Gil Kenan, with whom he previously collaborated on the Ghostbusters legacy sequels. His latest premiered at this year's Telluride Film Festival and immediately garnered strong reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently sits at a Certified Fresh 78% on the Tomatometer with an 84% audience score, further bolstered by an 8/10 review from Collider's Ross Bonaime. He hailed it as one of the director's best features in years that shows Reitman and Kenan's fandom, writing, "There is a clear love for the legacy and history of SNL and its importance in comedy and television, and Reitman captures that wonderfully here." Beyond merely appreciating the everlasting comedy show, the Juno helmer also served as a guest writer on SNL, further preparing to take on its chaotic environment nearly 50 years after its premiere.

Saturday Night arrives on PVOD platforms today. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.