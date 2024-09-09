This just in — A new trailer for Jason Reitman’s upcoming comedy Saturday Night is out! Written by Gil Kenan (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) and Reitman (Juno), the film is based on how the iconic late-night live comedy show Saturday Night Live came into existence. The story is set in October 1975 and revolves around a troupe of young comedians and writers who changed television forever.

The trailer opens with Lorne Michaels, played by Gabriel LaBelle, as he introduces himself as the creator and producer of Saturday Night Live. Despite all odds, Michaels is determined to turn his vision for a live variety show a reality. The ensemble cast also features Rachel Sennott (The Idol) as Michaels’s ex-wife and former SNL writer Rosie Shuster. The trailer also features Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner) as Dan Aykroyd and Cooper Hoffman as former NBC executive Dick Ebersol among others.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the intense 90 minutes that led up to the first-ever broadcast of Saturday Night Live where everything that can go wrong, goes wrong! According to the original synopsis of the movie: “Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words…”

Reitman Used His Own Time on ‘SNL’ as Inspiration for the Upcoming Movie

The trailer for Saturday Night encapsulates all the chaos that went into the first broadcast of a show that has become a pop-culture phenomenon. What adds to the authenticity of this SNL original story is director Jason Reitman’s own experience as a guest writer for the show. During the Toronto Film Festival 2024, Reitman recalled how Lorne Michaels’s mentorship helped him understand the high-stakes environment of a live show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Michaels’s guidance provided the perfect training ground for Reitman to capture the chaos that ensued 90 minutes before the first SNL premiere. Michaels hired Reitman for a week-long gig in 2008, and that’s when the director was inspired to capture the madness that went into producing the show. Reitman recalls the writers, actors, wardrobe, and set designers working in an air of panic one hour before the show goes on air — and that’s exactly what his upcoming film is all about.

Not just that, Reitman also replicated the working atmosphere of SNL with his own set. This meant that none of his actors had separate trailers. In Reitman’s own words. “We had a giant open room filled with 70s furniture and a ping-pong table. We had a television and everyone hung out there.” He believed that this helped him keep interactions between the cast and crew collaborative, just like Michaels does for SNL.

Saturday Night hits movie theatres on October 11, 2024.