Sony Pictures has just released the first trailer for Saturday Night, Jason Reitman’s highly anticipated film about the tumultuous origins of NBC's iconic sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL). The film, set for an October 11 theatrical release, offers an inside look at the chaos and creativity that characterized the moments leading up to SNL’s first broadcast on October 11, 1975. The trailer captures the frenetic energy of the final 90 minutes before SNL’s premiere. It features a tense exchange between series creator Lorne Michaels (Gabriel LaBelle) and NBC executive Dick Ebersol (Cooper Hoffman).

Ebersol, skeptical of the show’s potential, says, “Lorne, 90 minutes of live television by a group of 20-year-olds who have never made anything? Do you ever stop and wonder why they said yes [to] a counterculture show starring total unknowns, with zero narrative and even less structure? They want you to fail.” Michaels’ response, “We just have to make it to air,” encapsulates the determination and pressure that fueled the show’s inception.

The story of SNL’s creation is as dramatic as the sketches themselves. The week leading up to the premiere was fraught with challenges. Many sketches were cut for reasons of taste and decency, and there was a constant fear of live television mishaps. Reitman and Gil Kenan wrote the screenplay, drawing from extensive interviews with original cast members, writers, and crew. The film aims to authentically portray the birth of a cultural phenomenon that is now heading into its 50th season. Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, and Peter Rice are producers on the film, with Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano serving as executive producers.

Who Is in 'Saturday Night'?

The cast of Saturday Night brings to life the legendary figures who were part of SNL’s early days. Dylan O’Brien stars as Dan Aykroyd, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, and Kim Matula as Jane Curtin. Other notable cast members include Willem Dafoe as David Tebet, Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson, Matthew Rhys as George Carlin, Kaia Gerber as Jacqueline Carlin, J.K. Simmons as Milton Berle, Jon Batiste as Billy Preston, Andrew Barth Feldman as Neil Levy, Naomi McPherson as Janis Ian, and Finn Wolfhard as an NBC page.

Mark your calendars for Saturday Night's October 11 release and get ready to experience the chaos, creativity, and comedy that launched a television revolution. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and exclusive content as the release date approaches. In the meantime, SNL is available to stream on Peacock.

