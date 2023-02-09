After announcing in 2022 that a new and exciting family and sports series is going to debut in its linear programming, Disney Channel is now letting us know when we can expect to see the upcoming Saturdays in our screens. The Mickey Mouse network let Collider reveal when the new series is going to premiere, and we can now share with you the exclusive teaser with the release date for the first two episodes. They will air on a… Friday, which may seem like a missed opportunity given the show’s title, but it makes sense audience-wise.

The show, which takes place on Saturdays, is also named after the skating rink and hang-out place in which 13-year-old protagonist Paris Johnson (Danielle Jalade) has been practicing ever since the age of four. Saturdays will chronicle Paris’ preparation and skating competitions from the girl and her team “We-B-Girlz,” as well as her relationship with her parents and older brother.

Marsai Martin, Multi-Hyphenate

Black-ish fans will be glad to know that Saturdays is produced by none other than Marsai Martin, who has taken on the role of TV executive producer while still in her teens. The multiple BET Awards winner played Dolly Johnson in the long-running ABC sitcom, and she also starred in and produced the comedy movie Little, alongside Regina Hall and Issa Rae.

Meet The Cast and Crew of Saturdays

Saturdays is created and executive produced by Norman Vance Jr., who also serves as showrunner. He previously wrote 2005’s Beauty Shop starring Queen Latifah and also Roll Bounce, which also had roller-skating as a central theme. Recently, Vance Jr. produced OWN acclaimed series Queen Sugar. Additional executive producers are Josh Martin, Carol Martin, and Nicole Dow for Genius Entertainment.

Aside from Jalade, Saturdays also stars Golden Brooks (Girlfriends) and Omar Gooding (Barbershop) as Paris’ parents Deb and Cal, and Jermaine Harris (The Map of Tiny Perfect Things) as Paris’ brother London. Additional cast members include Daria Johns (Nappily Ever After), Peyton Basnight (Sudden Sisters), and Tim Johnson Jr. (HBO's Ballers).

Disney Channel premieres Saturdays with two episodes on March 24. You can watch the exclusive announcement teaser below:

Check out the official synopsis here: