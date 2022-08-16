Saturn Awards announced the slate of their 2022 nominees, which will contend to be recognized as some of the year’s best accomplishments in film and TV. As it is common, the event honors titles in separate genres, which means that the nominations can often contemplate titles that often end up getting snubbed in other Awards events. Voting from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films is now underway, and the winners are set to be announced in late October, just before Halloween.

The top contender from this year’s slate at the Saturn Awards is The Batman. The blockbuster was praised for providing a different take on the world-famous superhero that we all know and love. The story centers on Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) as an outcast who tries to work with the Gotham Police in order to figure out what enigmatic villain The Riddler (Paul Dano) is planning to do with the city. The Matt Reeves movie was nominated in 12 categories, including Best Superhero Film, Best Actor for Pattinson, and Best Writing.

Runner-up to most noms is Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, which is featured in 10 categories including Best Thriller Movie, Best Direction, and Writing. Marvel Studios scored 40 nominations overall, and they are divided between the studios’ theatre and TV titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Absolute fan-favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once, the first movie to guarantee a $100 million box office draw for A24, scored 10 nominations including Best Fantasy Film, Best Writing, and Best Actress to leading lady Michelle Yeoh.

Image via AMC

In the network TV world, Better Call Saul bids farewell with 7 nominations for its final season. The show chronicled the rise and transformation of Jimmy McGill into Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), one of the most beloved characters from Breaking Bad. The series has four nominations in the Best Supporting Actor category (to Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Patrick Fabian, and Michael Mando), and Best Thriller Series.

Superman & Lois and The Walking Dead scored six nominations each, while surprise hit shows Ghosts and Big Sky also tied with four nominations each. As for the streaming exclusives, there is a lot of love for the extremely popular shows Stranger Things and Severance, which got six nominations each. While the Netflix hit continues to follow the adventures of 80s kids against monsters, the acclaimed Apple TV+ workplace series centers around professionals who are able to eliminate any personal memories and emotions from their minds during business hours.

The winners of the 50th Saturn Awards will be announced in a ceremony to be held on October 25. You can check out the full list of nominees at the Saturn Awards website.