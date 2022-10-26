Kathryn Leigh Scott, Julie Plec, and more were also given special awards.

The Saturn Awards turned 50 last night with a celebration of genre fiction old and new. Presented by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror, the show saw Community star Joel McHale presenting a night full of history as it looked back on the long-running event dating back to 1972 while reveling in the present and the fantastic entertainment of the year.

A few special honors were given out during the night with genre fiction veteran Kathryn Leigh Scott taking home a Life Career Award. Julie Plec, known as the mind behind The CW's The Vampire Diaries and the recently released Vampire Academy, was also given the Dan Curtis Legacy Award. Also recognized was Amber Midthunder for her stunning breakout turn in the Predator prequel Prey, as well as Geoff Johns who earned this year's Producer Showcase Award for his years of work around DC projects including Stargirl, Titans, Superman & Lois, and Doom Patrol among others. This year marked the second time the Robert Forster Artist's Award was given out, though instead of handing it to a single actor, the Academy gave it to the entire ensemble of Better Call Saul.

That wouldn't be the only big win for Saul Goodman in his sendoff year, as the series led the network television side of things with four honors, including Best Action/Thriller Series as well as individual honors for Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Jonathan Banks. The only other network show to score multiple honors was The Walking Dead which won in the horror category while earning recognition for Lauren Cohen as a supporting actress. A pair of Johns' shows also earned some honors with Stargirl's Brec Bassinger taking home honors and Superman & Lois winning Best Science Fiction Television Series.

On the streaming side of things, Obi-Wan Kenobi came away with Best Limited Event Series while also giving Hayden Christensen and Moses Ingram some love. It was a big showing for Disney overall as Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Loki, and Book of Boba Fett also received individual honors while mainstays The Boys, Stranger Things, and Umbrella Academy and newcomer Star Trek: Strange New Worlds rounded out the list.

In the film section, Everything Everywhere All at Once's uniqueness paid off, coming away with Best Fantasy Film and individual honors for Michelle Yeoh and Key Huy Quan. Even the home release saw some love, earning Best 4K Special Edition Film Release. The big film of the year, Top Gun Maverick, also scored a handful of awards, as did Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley. One of the big stories to come from the night, however, was the victory of S.S. Rajamouli's RRR in the international film category, beating out Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, and more. The film is in the middle of a campaign to earn recognition at the Oscars after it was snubbed for India's Best International Feature submission.

See the full list of Saturn Award winners below:

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Life Career Award – Kathryn Leigh Scott

Producer’s Showcase Award – Geoff Johns

Breakthrough Performance Award – Amber Midthunder (Prey)

Dan Curtis Legacy Award – Julie Plec

Robert Forster Artist’s Award – the Ensemble Cast of Better Call Saul

FILM AWARDS

Best Superhero Film: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Science Fiction Film: Nope

Best Fantasy Film: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Horror Film: The Black Phone

Best Action/Adventure Film: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Thriller Film: Nightmare Alley

Best International Film: RRR – Rise Roar Revolt

Best Animated Film: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Best Independent Film: Dual

Best Actor in a Film: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Actress in a Film: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film: Awkwafina (Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Best Younger Actor in a Film: Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Best Film Direction: Matt Reeves (The Batman)

Best Film Writing (Screenplay): Guillermo del Toro/Kim Morgan (Nightmare Alley)

Best Film Music (Composer): Danny Elfman (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Best Film Editing: Eddie Hamilton (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Film Production Designer: Tamara Deverell (Nightmare Alley)

Best Film Make-Up: Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr)

Best Film Costume: The Batman (Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon)

Best Film Visual / Special Effects: Godzilla vs. Kong (John “D.J.” Des Jardin (VFX supervisor)

Bryan Hirota (Scanline), Kevin Andrew Smith (Weta), Mike Meinardus – (SFX supervisor)

TELEVISION AWARDS

Network/Cable

Best Science Fiction Television Series: Network/Cable: Superman & Lois

Best Fantasy Television Series: Network/Cable: Shining Vale

Best Horror Television Series: Network/Cable: The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller Series: Network/Cable: Better Call Saul

Best Actor in a Network/Cable Series: Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Best Actress in a Network/Cable Series: Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actor in a Network/Cable Series: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actress in a Network/Cable Series: Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Network/Cable Series: Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Best Guest-Starring Performance: Network/Cable Series: Jennifer Tilly (Chucky)

Best Animated Series: Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Streaming

Best Science Fiction Series (Streaming): Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Best Fantasy Series (Streaming): Loki

Best Horror / Thriller Series (Streaming): Stranger Things

Best Action / Adventure Series (Streaming): The Boys

Best Limited Event Series (Streaming): Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actor in a Streaming Series: Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series: Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series: Elliot Page (Umbrella Academy)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series: Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor (Streaming): Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)

Best Guest Performance in a Streaming Series: Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Home Entertainment

Best Classic Film Release: Theatre of Blood

Best Television Series Release: Chucky, Season 1

Best Film Collection Release: Universal Classic Monsters – Icons of Horror Collection 4K

Best 4K Special Edition Film Release: Everything Everywhere All at Once

