Mike Flanagan and Christopher Lloyd were also presented with special awards.

Bruce Campbell brought jokes to the Burbank Marriott on Tuesday, where, as host of the 46th annual Saturn Awards, he presided over an evening filled with sincere appreciation for being able to even be in the same room as other people who love genre storytelling. "Don't worry — everyone here is vaccinated, so if this were a horror movie, you'd be the virgin," he told the crowd.

The night featured special tributes to honorees including Christopher Lloyd, the inaugural recipient of the Robert Forster Artist's Award, as well as writer/director Mike Flanagan, who told a wry story about emailing Campbell in the mid-'90s to ask for advice on his fledgling film career — and actually getting a reply back. The Expanse was also recognized with the Television Spotlight Award, while Marvel's Victoria Alonso received the Producers Showcase Award for her labors in overseeing the MCU's film and TV efforts.

Due to the pandemic, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films extended the eligibility period for this year's awards to encompass both 2019 as well as 2020, which is why Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were well-represented amongst the winners below. On the TV side of things, The Boys was recognized for Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series, while Patrick Stewart was named the Best Actor on Television for Star Trek: Picard and Outlander's Caitriona Balfe won for best actress.

In addition, Star Trek: Discovery won for both Best Science Fiction TV Series and Doug Jones' work as Saru, while The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Clone Wars were also recognized. Check out the full winners' list below.

FILM AWARDS

Best Science Fiction Film: Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Best Comic-to-Film Motion Picture: Joker

Best Fantasy Film: Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

Best Horror Film: The Invisible Man

Best Action/Adventure Film: Mulan

Best Thriller Film: Knives Out

Best International Film: Parasite

Best Animated Film: Onward

Best Independent Film: Encounter

Best Actor: John David Washington (Tenet)

Best Actress: Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)

Best Supporting Actor: Bill Hader (It Chapter 2)

Best Supporting Actress: Ana De Armas (Knives Out)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)

Best Director: J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Writing: Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood)

Best Production Design: Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood)

Best Editing: Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)

Best Music: John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Costume: Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Best Make-Up: Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Special Effects: Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

TELEVISION AWARDS

Best Science Fiction TV Series: Star Trek: Discovery

Best Horror TV Series: The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller TV Series: Better Call Saul

Best Fantasy TV Series: For All Mankind

Best Presentation on Television (Under 10 Episodes): The Mandalorian

Best Animated TV Series: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media: Enola Holmes

Best Actor on Television: Patrick Stewart (Picard)

Best Actress on Television: Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Best Supporting Actor on Television: Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)

Best Supporting Actress on Television: Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Best Younger TV Actor: Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Best Guest Star on Television: Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

HOME ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

Best 4K Film Release: Knives Out

Best DVD/BD Classic Film Release: Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)

Best DVD/BD Collection Release: Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Best DVD/BD Television Series Release: Creepshow (Season 1)

Best Local Stage Production: The Witch (Geffen Playhouse)

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS FROM THE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY & HORROR FILMS

The Visionary Award: Mike Flanagan

The Life Career Award: Michael Gruskoff

The Producers Showcase Award: Victoria Alonso

The Dan Curtis Legacy Award: Eric Wallace

The Special Achievement Award: David Kirschner

The Television Spotlight Award: The Expanse

And the inaugural The Robert Forster Artist’s Award: Christopher Lloyd

