We don’t know much about what happened to most of the Istari after the events of The Lord of the Rings. Obviously, Saruman turned and was killed for his vile acts, and Gandalf eventually left Middle-earth for Valinor, where he presumably became a spirit being once again. As for the Blue Wizards, we haven’t much of a clue about them to begin with. But what of Radagast the Brown? Well, it turns out that J.R.R. Tolkien offered very little information in way of Radagast's ultimate fate, though he did offer a few clues as to what may have become of the Brown Wizard.

Radagast's Fate Is Largely Unknown After the War of the Ring

Radagast is not a large part of The Lord of the Rings, so it makes sense that Tolkien wouldn't explore the character's fate the same way he addresses Saruman or Gandalf's. Indeed, the Brown Wizard was sent to Middle-earth during the Third Age alongside the other Istari to foil the plots of Sauron before the Dark Lord could enslave all of Arda. Like the other Wizards, Radagast was once a Maia, a spirit being that entered into Middle-earth history by becoming a physical presence in the world. Once called Aiwendil, the Brown Wizard was soon renamed Radagast by the Ñoldor, having become known for his affinity for animals and plant life. But what became of him after Sauron was defeated? Well, we don't know too much.

In The Fellowship of the Ring, we learn that Radagast was used by Saruman to fetch Gandalf for him, and it was then that the Brown Wizard told his Grey companion about the threat of the Nazgûl, who had disguised themselves as "Black Riders." After Gandalf was captured by the treacherous White Wizard, it was Radagast who presumably sent the eagle Gwaihir to save the Grey Wizard from the tower of Orthanc. After that, scouts from Rivendell were sent to search for Radagast, but they never found him, not in the Misty Mountains nor even in Rhosgobel, his longtime home. What became of Radagast is a mystery, one that Tolkien doesn't address in either The Two Towers or The Return of the King. In fact, Radagast is such a small part of The Lord of the Rings, that Peter Jackson didn't include him in his live-action adaptations, saving him for The Hobbit trilogy instead.

Tolkien Wrote That Gandalf Was the Only Istari To Succeed in Their Mission

But that's not all. In Unfinished Tales, Tolkien gives us a small clue as to what may have become of Radagast the Brown, noting that, "Indeed of all the Istari, one only remained faithful." Of course, Gandalf is the "one" faithful Istar, having died and been resurrected by Eru Ilúvatar to help preserve Middle-earth. Tolkien continues, emphasizing that Radagast had failed in his mission, as his eyes were taken off the prize for which he was sent to claim. "For Radagast, the fourth, became enamored of the many beasts and birds that dwelt in Middle-earth, and forsook Elves and Men, and spent his days among the wild creatures." It is said that this is how he got his name, which means "tender of beasts." Not only was Radagast not a major force at play during the War of the Ring, but he had long forsaken his sacred vow in favor of the worldly cares around him.

Again, the only part he really plays is that of one being used by Saruman to trap Gandalf (unwittingly, of course). After that, there is nothing recorded of the Brown Wizard’s whereabouts. Additionally, Tolkien theorized that perhaps his failure wasn't as great a moral one as Saruman's. "Radagast was fond of beasts and birds, and found them easier to deal with; he did not become proud and domineering, but neglectful and easygoing," Tolkien is quoted as saying in The Lord of the Rings: A Reader's Companion by Wayne G. Hammond and Christina Scull. Indeed, because of his neglectful ways, the Brown Wizard inadvertently aided Saruman in his dealings by helping him amass "a great host of spies," as recorded in The Silmarillion. Unlike Gandalf, Radagast did not actively oppose the forces of darkness encroaching on Middle-earth, and because of that, he actually helped them.

Radagast Might've Found His Way Back to Valinor