The Big Picture The first images from Sausage Party: Foodtopia show Frank and his friends in a new food utopia with characters new and old as fighting breaks out.

Releasing on July 11 on Prime Video, the series follows the events of the 2016 animated comedy with Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and more returning alongside some big newcomers.

Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter return from the original Sausage Party as showrunners and executive producers.

An epic battle is brewing beyond the grocery aisle. Nearly eight years after the premiere of Sausage Party in theaters, the food-based friends are back at it and heading to war with the first images of the spinoff series Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Shared exclusively by Complex Pop Culture, the stills bring back many of the anthropomorphic favorites from the raunchy 2016 animated film, including Frank (Seth Rogen), Brenda (Kristen Wiig), and Barry (Michael Cera), while teasing a wider conflict unfolding within their new home. Everything unfolds when all eight episodes arrive on Prime Video this July.

First announced in late 2022, Sausage Party: Foodtopia takes place in the aftermath of Frank and his friends' victory over Nick Kroll's devious villain. Although the film featured a meta ending in which the animated foodstuffs realize they aren't real and plan to confront their creators, the series instead sees them setting out to build their own utopian society away from the false promise of the "Great Beyond." Like the supermarket, however, it doesn't take long for problems to arise if the images are any indication. Frank, Brenda, and Barry are all brandishing toothpicks and are dressed for war in one shot, while another sees them ziplining through thick black smoke with help from Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton).

Little is confirmed about the plot for Foodtopia, but the images indicate that the villain this time around will be a cocksure orange strapped with a belt of teeth. Its presence was teased in the first poster for the show, which placed Frank and his friends at the very wrong end of the fruit, and it looks the part of a wealthy and influential tyrant looking to lord over the other foods. Beyond that, a few shots of the town show how the various foods have built a bustling little city. Sammy Bagel Jr. especially gets to shine, as he takes to singing with a band of other musically-inclined cuisine.

Who Else Stars in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia'?

Although he's not pictured in any of the images, David Krumholtz will once again provide the voice of Kareem Abdul Lavash in the spinoff series. Conversely, the presence of the massively intelligent Gum in one shot implies the return of Scott Diggs Underwood to the cast. He's currently attached as the Head of Story for the animation team of Foodtopia, not unlike his role in creating the original Sausage Party. Additionally, four newcomers have been cast in unknown roles, including Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester.

After penning the original film with Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter are back to serve as showrunners for Foodtopia and join their old writing partners as executive producers. Leaving the big screen won't make the content any less shocking, however. Rogen previously teased that the writing team had crafted some "unbelievably shocking" scenes for the show that left even veterans from the film reeling. Foodtopia will have much to live up to, as its R-rated comedy earned it a cool $141.3 million at the box office on top of a strong 82% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sausage Party: Foodtopia debuts all eight episodes on Prime Video on July 11. Check out the first images from the series in the gallery above.