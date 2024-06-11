The Big Picture Sausage Party: Foodtopia's trailer keeps the franchise's tone, featuring risqué themes and unconventional characters.

The series explores how the food characters struggle to survive in the human world post-supermarket victory.

The main voice cast led by Seth Rogen returns, with new additions for the animated series premiering July 11.

With just a month left until the premiere of Sausage Party: Foodtopia, Prime Video has released the first Red Band trailer for the animated series. A direct sequel to the 2016 movie Sausage Party, the series will pick up after the unorthodox characters from the supermarket finally are able to break free from the reality they knew. And, of course, after they finish celebrating their victory by going at it. The series premieres on July 11.

If you expected Sausage Party: Foodtopia to dial down the tone of the franchise, well... then you watched the wrong movie. The trailer looks pretty tame if you consider that this is only a glimpse of the type of events and stories that we're about to witness. But everything fans of the movie could hope to see is certainly there: the orgies, the inverted Ratatouille (you'll know it when you see it), and body parts you don't normally see in animation, just to name a few.

The trailer also delves deeper into the overall story of the series. From the looks of it, the Foodtopia will be a fleeting dream because once the humans around the supermarket are defeated, Frank (once again voiced by Seth Rogen) and his friends have no idea what to do to survive in the human world. They also have no idea that rain is pretty deadly for a lot of them, and they'll find out in the worst way possible. The tragedy will push them to seek help from other humans to discover how they'll survive in a hostile environment. A new poster also underscores the struggle of their journey.

Who's Returning For 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia?'

Aside from Rogen, the main voice cast also returns to Sausage Party: Foodtopia This includes Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale) as Brenda, Michael Cera (Barbie) as Barry, David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Lavash and Edward Norton (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) as Sammy. New voice cast members include Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Yassir Lester (Black Monday), Sam Richardson (The Afterparty) and Will Forte (Sweet Tooth).

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who also serve as showrunners — they also co-wrote the original animated movie. The duo recruited Conrad Vernon to direct episodes since the filmmaker also helmed the movie. Back in 2023, Rogen referred to the series as "unbelievably shocking" and then referred to one specific scene that we're about to discover why it shocked so much everyone who watched it.

Prime Video debuts Sausage Party: Foodtopia on July 11. You can watch the Red Band trailer above and check out the new poster below.