Sausage Party spin-off, Foodtopia, premieres on July 11 on Prime Video with all 8 episodes available at once.

Showrunners Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter return, along with the original cast members and new additions.

The series follows the gang from the film as they aim to create a utopian society after discovering their fate.

A series-based spin-off from the 2016 hit animated feature, Sausage Party has been in the works since late 2022, teasing audiences about the return of more raucous comedy, but this time in episodic form. Now, we finally have answers about when we can expect Frank, Brenda, and the rest of the anthropomorphic foods to ditch the big screen and come on over to Prime Video, as the streamer announced that Sausage Party: Foodtopia will celebrate its premiere on July 11 with all eight episodes available at once for the binge lovers among us. Along with the grand debut reveal, the first image for the series has also been unwrapped, proving that the creative team certainly wasn’t at a loss for fresh food-centric double entendres.

In the poster, Frank (Seth Rogen), Brenda Bunson (Kristen Wiig), Barry (Michael Cera), and Sammy (Edward Norton) are doing their best to prevent some very much unwanted contact with the wrong side of an orange. The animation looks perfectly on point as the characters share their terrified panic and the poster’s logline “watch the hole season” points to the raucous comedy that awaits audiences on July 11.

Along with Rogen, Wiig, Norton, and Cera, David Krumholtz (Lousy Carter) also returns to the cast to reprise his voice role as Kareem Abdul Lavash with newcomers including Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), and Yassir Lester (Black Monday) joining the cast in undisclosed roles. The series will pick up following the events of the film, during which the gang of grocery store foods discover the fate that would befall them when they were finally taken home by a human. While the film ends on a meta tone, Sausage Party: Foodtopia seems to negate the big discovery and instead follows the group as they strike out to make a utopian society.

Who’s Behind ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’?

After penning the original film alongside Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter are returning to the laugh-out-loud series as showrunners. They’ll also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee, who will work under the banner of Point Grey Pictures. Sausage Party co-director, Conrad Vernon, also makes a comeback as the director of the television project as well as an executive producer. Filling out the executive production team are Annapurna Television’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein, with Madeline Blair overseeing for Point Grey Pictures.

With an arrival date now in the books and the first image out there for the world to see, Sausage Party: Foodtopia is up for a first-look teaser in the approaching weeks. You can check out the debut poster below and stream the movie that started it all as Sausage Party is now available on Netflix in the U.S.

