When Sausage Party came out in 2016, it shocked audiences. It may have been an animated movie about talking food, but this wasn't cute like Toy Story. With the likes of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, and Michael Cera involved, Sausage Party was a very adult story, filled with profanity and orgies, but also a compelling and surprisingly serious story about the food in the supermarket learning the truth of what happens to them once they leave the store with the humans. Determined to change their fate, the food rises up against their oppressors and gains their freedom. But now what?

This year's Prime Video series, Sausage Party: Foodtopia, which brings back nearly every cast member who wasn't killed off in the movie, sought to answer that question with an eight-part meal showing our favorite food characters struggling to form a new society in the aftermath of their victory. A food utopia is easier said than done, however, and they quickly break down into warring groups. At the end of the season, for a moment, it looks like we have a positive resolution, but the final scenes show that it's going to take at least a Season 2 — which has now been confirmed by Prime Video — to see this plot fully cooked.

Julius Is Defeated at the End of 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia'

With the humans defeated in the uprising, the food are free, but they have no knowledge of the world beyond the sliding doors of the supermarket. They quickly find out that freedom can be terrifying, as they encounter a deadly rainstorm and a flying monster called a bird. After so many of them are wiped out, the natural instinct is to retreat back to the familiar, but Frank (Rogen) and Brenda (Wiig) push their friends to keep moving forward.

That's a fine idea, but when an angry and selfish orange named Julius (Sam Richardson) decides to take a store in the shopping complex all to himself, others want to do the same. A utopia quickly turns into everyone being out for themselves, with the strong food taking the stores and the weak being left behind to be homeless in the alley. To counter this, human teeth are traded for services, but as teeth thievery becomes more common, a police force, led by Barry (Cera), is set up to establish some justice. The failing society leads to Julius and his wild, populist promises going up against Frank and Brenda, who want everyone to get along, including the human named Jack (Will Forte) who they have tied up.

Julis is defeated at the end of the season, but with a twist, when we learn that he is being controlled by a tiny piece of rice named Jeri (Sugar Lyn Beard), who sought to take over because everyone ignored her and pushed her aside due to her size. Jeri is beaten, and in an act of mercy, Frank lets her live, though she is quickly gobbled up by a hungry crow. Julius was an over-the-top bad guy, but Jeri Rice (get it?) is much more sympathetic with a motivation that makes sense. Sausage Party: Foodtopia showed us many food who were downtrodden and pushed aside. Who else might have a need for their own justice in Season 2?

How Will the Food Move on From the Shocking Death of Brenda Bunson?

While Jeri Rice is a character we can sympathize with, she can't be redeemed, as during her attempted takeover she gets into a fight with Brenda Bunson and shockingly kills her! Next to Frank, Brenda has been the series' most important character. Sure, other food characters have died, but they were side dishes to the main course. If she can die, anyone can die, which makes no one safe for Season 2.

Brenda was not only the love of Frank's life, but she was also the one who kept him in check, his true better half. Frank is a good hot dog, but he does have his flaws and irresistible desires (just ask Jack!), and it has always been Brenda who has kept his head (so to speak) on straight. For example, even though she is gone, Frank is determined to follow her ethics. When Barry wants to kill Jeri Rice when she's captured, it's Frank who puts a stop to it, because Brenda has always been against killing. This is what she would have done, but what will happen in Season 2 when Brenda's memory and her values begin to fade?

Frank Furter Is the New Leader of the Food, but at What Cost?

The end of the first season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia has the food truly coming together as one being a real possibility. Again, as a way to honor what Brenda would want, Frank outlaws using human teeth as money, thinking this will end the classism that has brought so much trouble. Sadly, despite the good intentions, it doesn't work. With no money to divide them, the stronger food take over, pushing the weak ones down, which only increases the chance of leading to another Jeri Rice-type villain in a second season.

Frank won't stand for it, so he brings in the human, Jack, to be the giant who will enforce his rules. Go against what Frank says and you'll pay the price. The stronger food submits and now Frank has full control, just like a dictator. What would Brenda think of all of this? She surely would have stopped Frank and helped him find a better way, but now, his grief and frustration have taken over. It's a true case of the hero living long enough to become the villain. In Season 2, someone will have to step up to Frank. Will it be Barry, or possibly Sammy the Bagel (Edward Norton)? Whatever happens next, Season 1 of Sausage Party: Foodtopia ends with this new society nowhere close to living peacefully together as one food group. If that's not enough, what's that drone doing flying above Foodtopia?

