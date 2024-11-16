While he first made a name for himself starring in comedies like Superbad and Pineapple Express, Seth Rogen has since proven himself to be not only a formidable Hollywood actor but also a strong screenwriter and talented producer. However, one film that saw him take on the responsibilities of all three jobs, starring, writing, and producing, is set to leave streaming soon. Netflix has officially announced that Sausage Party, the 2016 animated flick in which Rogen stars alongside Kristen Wiig and Jonah Hill, will leave the streamer on November 22 with no new streaming home in sight. Sausage Party follows a sausage who leads a group of supermarket products off the shelf on a journey to discover what it means to be picked at the store. The film sits at an 82% score from critics but a 50% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Both stars, Rogen and Hill, have credit for the screenplay for Sausage Party, with Evan Goldberg, Ariel Shaffir, and Kyle Hunter also receiving a writing credit and Conrad Vernon co-directing with Greg Tiernan. Rogen has written plenty of other films in his career that he’s also starred in, including both the aforementioned Superbad and Pineapple Express, and in 2008, he also wrote the script for Drillbit Taylor, the action comedy starring Owen Wilson and Josh Peck. More recently, Rogen is credited as a co-creator on Gen V, the spin-off series set within the same world as The Boys, and he also wrote the script for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the animated flick that’s currently streaming on Paramount+.

What Has Seth Rogen Been Doing Lately?

Seth Rogen could recently be heard voicing Allen the Alien in Prime Video’s Invincible series, which is set to premiere its third season on February 6. He also briefly reprised his role as Mantis in Kung Fu Panda 4, which came the year after he featured in Mutant Mayhem (the film he also wrote) as Bebop. Rogen also starred in the Apple TV+ buddy comedy, Platonic, which also stars Rose Byrne and Luke Macfarlane and has two seasons currently streaming. He will next voice Pumbaa in Mufasa: The Lion King, due in theaters on December 20.

Sausage Party stars Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig and was written by Rogen and Hill and directed by Vernon and Tiernan. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Sausage Party before it departs Netflix on November 22.

