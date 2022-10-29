The official trailer for Salvage Salvation is finally here. The thriller action film includes everything from love, drugs, revenge, and Robert De Niro. The film is directed by Randall Emmett, and stars Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro, Jack Huston, John Malkovich, Willa Fitzgerald, and Migos member Quavo.

De Niro portrays Sheriff Church who strives to keep the peace in his town, where residents' only two interests are church or oxycodone. The story follows newly engaged Shelby John (Jack Huston) and Ruby Red (Willa Fitzgerald) who decide to get clean and have a fresh start. However, Shelby discovers his fiance dead on their porch before she fulfills her final wish of being baptized in the river. Armed with nothing but a nail gun and rage, Shelby embarks in a vengeful plan to kill every link in the drug dealing chain. On account of this bloodbath, Sheriff Church and his partner Detective Zeppelin race against time to put an end to Shelby's killing spree before he faces the crime lord Coyote (Quavo) and putting the entire town's safety at risk.

De Niro, Huston and Emmett have collaborated in the past, best known for the 2019 film The Irishman. The film was written by Adam Taylor Barker and Chris Siverston. Siverston is best known for 2011's action film Brawler.

The action packed thriller focuses on the opioid crisis. Told through the lens of a revenge thriller and a small town Sheriff attempting to stop a vigilante, it centralizes on human stories of those affected by insanely addictive drugs. The first portion of the film focuses on two recovering addicts and their attempt to change their lives around. Sadly, Fitzgerald's character gets tethered on the web of drugs once again and is found dead by her fiance. Her finance holds the local dealers responsible for his finace's death and is left with no choice but to take revenge leaving a blood trail behind. The film explores the spiraling end of a drug crisis in the United States.

Savage Salvation premieres in theaters, on digital and on demand December 2, 2022. Watch the trailer below.