It was announced today by A24 that the production company is partnering with the music video and documentary director, Olympian, and Grammy nominee Savanah Leaf for her upcoming drama Earth Mama. This coming-of-age feature will mark the 28-year-old former Olympian's directorial debut in a feature-length narrative film based on her own original script.

Earth Mama tells an intimate story about a pregnant single mother who "embraces her Bay Area community as she determines the fate of her family." The film is set to star Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander (Living Single, Run the World), Doechii, Sharon Duncan Brewster (Sex Education, Dune), Dominic Fike, and Bokeem Woodbine (The Inspection, HALO). The film wrapped production this summer in the Bay Area.

Leaf participated in the 2012 Olympic Games as a volleyball player representing Great Britain before transitioning to being a director and photographer. She has worked on several shorts, music videos, and documentaries during her career, with her music video ‘This Land’ for Gary Clark Jr. nominated for Best Music Video at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Her most recent film was a short documentary released with Fox Searchlight Shorts in 2020 called The Heart Still Hums which told the stories of five women as they fight for their children through the cycle of homelessness, drug addiction, and neglect from their own parents with the film going on to win the Best Documentary Short Award at the Palm Springs International ShortFest, BlackStar Film Festival, and Nashville Film Festival.

Joining A24 on the production side of the project, producers for Earth Mama include Shirley O’Connor and Medb Riordan of Academy Films, Cody Ryder and Sam Bisbee of Park Pictures with Danielle Massie co-producing, and additional support from Film4. Executive producers on the film are Ben Coren, David Kimbangi, James Wilson, Simon Cooper, Jackie Bisbee, Lance Acord, Christine D’Souza Gelb, and Cameron Washington. Film4 has developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance alongside A24.

Earth Mama is currently in post-production though it does not have a release date currently announced. Check out the official logline for the upcoming coming-of-age drama film down below.