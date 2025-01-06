Savannah Chrisley is feeling a thousand emotions before sending her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley off to college! The Chrisley Knows Best alum is sharing how difficult it is for her to part with her sibling, who is off to start college at the University of Alabama.

On January 5, 2025, Savannah Chrisley shared an Instagram post featuring a picture of the reality TV star alongside her brother, Grayson Chrisleyoff, expressing pride in her sibling. Savannah Chrisley serves as Chrisleyoff’s legal guardian while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve time after their fraud and tax evasion conviction back in June 2022. On the December 31, 2024, episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, featuring Chrisleyoff, the Chrisley Knows Best alum, opened up about how she feels about parting with her brother as he embarks on a new academic journey.

In the episode, Savannah Chrisley expressed how she’s going to be an “absolute disaster” when she parts with her brother. The reality TV star shared that there is a high chance that she will show up at her brother’s university unannounced to do his laundry and get lunch because she isn’t mentally prepared to let him go. The podcast host had been expressing her emotions on her Instagram stories earlier this week as she confessed to being a “wreck.” Savannah Chrisley also asked her listeners for tips on how to tackle these raging emotions in the following words:

“And so any parents that have had kids go off to college, like, please message me. Tell me how you got through it.”

Savannah Chrisley Spent Her 2nd Christmas Without Imprisoned Parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley

On the December 23, 2024, episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, featuring her grandmother Nanny Faye Chrisley, the Chrisley Knows Best alum shared how it feels to spend the holiday season without her parents. The duo discussed how this was the second Christmas when Julie and Todd Chrisley were absent.

Savannah Chrisley shared that she hopes her parents will be out of prison by next year. Nanny Faye Chrisley felt optimistic by expressing how, despite their heavy hearts, they would not let haters win. She joked that she doesn’t pray all day for nothing while affirming that the Chrisleys “are a strong family.”

Savannah Chrisley reflected on how she has a lot of good karma coming her way after all that she’s done in the past two years and is waiting for it to show up. Todd and Julie Chrisley began their prison sentences on January 17, 2023, with the former set to be released in June 2032 and the latter in March 2028. Chrisley Knows Best was canceled after a ten-season run. You can stream all ten seasons of the show on Peacock.

Your changes have been saved Chrisley Knows Best Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 Season 9 Season 10 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 11, 2014 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock