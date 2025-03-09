Although there are a total of five Chrisley children biologically, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley also legally adopted another child back in 2016, and Savannah Chrisley is speaking up for her! Most publications either end up skipping Chloé Chrisley altogether or accidentally end up calling her Savannah’s niece because her biological father is Kyle Chrisley who had her with his ex Angela Johnson.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and Unlocked podcast host recently had a chat with PEOPLE on March 8, 2025, and talked at length about this dynamic. Although Savannah hasn’t exactly had a smooth relationship with her half-sister Lindsie Chrisley and half-brother Kyle, she is currently the legal guardian of Chloé and even Grayson Chrisley amid the parents’ imprisonment for federal charges for fraud and tax evasion. Here’s the gist of what she had to say about Chloé and why it hurts her when people don’t refer to them as siblings:

"She hates it when people say, 'Oh, that's your aunt,' or, 'That's your grandpa.' Because that's not what she identifies with. And a child psychologist said, 'If she calls you mom, that's because you make her feel the love of a mother. You show up like a mom does. You show up like a dad does. So, if that's what she identifies with, let her call you that. When Chloe looks at me, she's like, 'That's my sister.' When people look at my dad and say, 'Well, that's Chloe's grandpa.' Chloe's like, 'Why do they keep saying that? So, when people make these public comments, they always want to put titles on things. When in reality, all they're doing is hurting her. They're hurting the child.”

Kyle Chrisley Has Had a Troubled Past Ridden With Personal Struggles, But He’s Reportedly Sober Now

Kyle Chrisley, who Todd shares with his first wife, Teresa Terry, has faced personal challenges stemming from his parents’ divorce in 1996. According to his sister Lindsie Chrisley, Kyle ended up outwardly expressing his struggles through anger, behavioral issues, and substance abuse. She explained that while she dealt with the divorce by accepting it internally, Kyle’s pain manifested in more visible ways.

Savannah claims that Chloe’s “biological parents turned their backs on her from a very young age.” Although there has been news about Angela trying to get Chloe’s custody after Todd and Julie went to prison, according to Savannah, “Her biological father and mother were completely out of the picture,” when Todd and Julie Chrisley got custody of her.

However, in a recent interview, Lindsie shared that Kyle has since stayed away from drugs and is living sober. His online activity also seems to reflect a more mindful lifestyle: an Instagram post from a couple of weeks ago saw him advocating awareness about reckless drunk-driving behavior on New Year’s Eve.

While Kyle has maintained a relatively low profile, he is now seemingly on a healthier and more stable path. Savannah, however, is currently Chloe’s legal guardian amid the parents' imprisonment and said in the same interview that “Me, Chloe, and Grayson are best friends.”

All ten seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Prime Video.