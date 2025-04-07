Savannah Chrisley is spending her dad Todd Chrisley’s third consecutive birthday away from him, but she’s leaving no stone unturned to let the world know that she’s still her father’s little girl. The Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley poured all her emotions into an Instagram post on her dad’s 56th birthday on April 6, 2025.

The Chrisley Knows Best star posted a video, featuring a slideshow of multiple wholesome moments she’s shared with her father, and mother Julie Chrisley. She penned her words down by pouring her heart into grieving lost time and reliving cherished memories, all while wrapping it in the love only a daughter could carry. But perhaps, vowing to fight for her father’s freedom, is the most ambitious note from the birthday tribute. Here’s the key note from her post in a grieving daughter’s own words:

“But Daddy, I want you to know this…I will NEVER stop fighting for you. I will NEVER stop telling the world who you are and what you mean to us. You are so much more than the walls that surround you. You are strength. You are love. You are home. And you ARE my best friend.”

Savannah Chrisley Has Teased That Her Family’s New Reality TV Series Is in Production

Savannah Chrisley has hinted that production is ramping up for her family’s new reality TV series, two years after Chrisley Knows Best ended amid her parents' imprisonment. Despite walking away from an earlier deal over concerns with the production team, Savannah says talks are now underway with another major company, and a network is eyeing an August 11, 2025 premiere, which is also her birthday.

Although not yet confirmed, as reported by PEOPLE, the teased series will reportedly feature all the Chrisley siblings — except for Lindsie Chrisley. While it’s not yet clear whether that will turn out to be true, Savannah has previously revealed that growing up, there were jealousy issues among them and her half-siblings. On the other hand, Chase Chrisley, who is her half-brother, is expected to be on the show. Chase also wished his father a very happy birthday on his Instagram on the same day.

All seasons of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Peacock.