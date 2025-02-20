Life has not been so swell for the Chrisley Knows Best family since Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley were sentenced for their fraudulent crimes. On top of that, Julie’s resentencing was upsetting for the Chrisley clan, notably Savannah Chrisley, as her 84-month sentence was upheld. Now that Savannah is a guardian for her younger siblings, life continues to be harder, as she explained candidly to People magazine.

Savannah is now the legal guardian of Chloe Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, who has recently left for college. However, becoming a guardian comes with even more responsibilities. Now that her parents are in prison for a long time, Savannah is now the breadwinner for the family, in which she said that she has had to work “multiple jobs.”

"I sell houses. I do podcasting. I do social media influencing,” she explained. “I do anything that comes my way. I'm no better than anyone else out here, to have to struggle. And I am not lazy. I know that I have two kids to provide for, and I know I have two parents that I need to get home. So, I'll work my ass off till the wee hours of the morning if I have to. It's just who I am."

The Chrisley Family’s Legal Woes Took a Toll on Savannah