Savannah Chrisley has been silent about her mother, Julie Chrisley’s resentencing out of fear! The Chrisley Knows Best reality star has served 21 months of her seven-year-sentence after she and her husband Todd Chrisley were convicted of fraud. However, after the appeals court determined that her sentence was miscalculated, she was due for a resentencing. But despite being vocal about her parents’ sentencing for months, Savannah Chrisley chose to adopt another strategy this time around.

On the September 24, 2024, episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, the host shared that she did not want to jeopardize her mom’s freedom by saying the wrong thing. Savannah Chrisley shared that she had specifically been advised not to share news of her parents’ whereabouts and their treatment in prison. “The rest of our lives are in the hands of the federal judge, so anything I say can be held against me and my family.”

She reassured her fans and promised to give them a complete breakdown of everything when she felt it was appropriate to do so. However, she did discuss the possible outcomes of her mother’s re-sentencing and added that she did not want to get her hopes up. The podcast host expressed how desperately she wanted both of her parents to be back home. “I hope and pray with everything that I have in me that this judge sends my mama home,” she concluded. Todd Chrisley is also currently serving 12 years in prison for tax evasion and bank fraud convictions.

The Court Upholds Julie Chrisley’s Original Sentence

It’s a sad day for the Chrisley family after Julie Chrisley was re-sentenced to the same 84 months of prison she previously received. She went before a judge at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in downtown Atlanta. She used the opportunity to publicly apologize for the first time. “I would like to say I’ve had years to think about what I’ve wanted to say and I’m sorry for my actions and situations that led us to where we are today,” said Julie before the court, as reported by PEOPLE.

The reality star added how difficult life in prison had been for her and apologized to her children for everything they have been through since her and her husband’s arrest. Despite the emotional plea, the judge denied her bid to reduce the sentence. Her two eldest children, Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley were present during the hearing along with Julie Chrisley’s attorney Alex Little. The mother and daughter were spotted wiping away their tears as the judge upheld Chrisley’s sentence.

During the court appearance, Little talked about how the reality star had been transported to multiple locations and held in coed facilities. He also shared that she was only allowed to be outside of her cell for one hour a day. However, despite her living conditions, Chrisley was working in the prison and had received multiple certificates during her time behind bars.

