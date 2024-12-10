Savannah Chrisley and her neighbors aren't getting along right now. Chrisley, who has been vocal about getting her parents out of prison after being found guilty of tax evasion and fraud, has also been vocal in her support of President-elect Donald Trump – which extends to her yard signs. The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram to share that her neighbors in Nashville, Tennessee, are not happy that she has Trump signs up on her lawn and even claimed they let their pets use the sign as a bathroom.

“I don’t know if you guys saw, but during the election, when I put up my Trump signs, there was a neighbor that put their dog s--t right there on my sign at my yard,” Chrisley claimed in the video. “And someone also drew a Hitler mustache on my Trump sign. So what a lovely part of town I live in.” Chrisley went on to make grand statements about "the Left" by saying they were not accepting of her and her sign. “The people I have encountered on the Left, the party of love and acceptance, have been absolutely nothing but the opposite of love and acceptance in my neighborhood,” she said. She went on to claim that those who live around her have been “filled with so much anger and hate” that she finds “pretty ironic.”

Savannah Chrisley Isn't Going To Take Them Down

Image via Fox

Chrisley then showed how uncompromising she is by reading a letter out loud that she received from her neighbor. In it, the neighbor politely asked her to take down the sign, now that the election has ended. “The election is far passed over,” she read, “don’t be a jerk; it’s holiday time, and we pride ourselves on a well-cared-for environment. Enough is enough.” Chrisley responded by saying that she was going to keep the sign up because it is her yard. She even takes it one step further, saying she is going to leave it up past when she was supposed to just to spite her neighbor.

“It’s my yard… I’ll keep the sign up on the corner until the 10th, when the city gave me to take it down, and I’ll keep the other ones up just a little extra longer for you,” she said. She then ripped the letter up. “That’s how much that means to me.”

