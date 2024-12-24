Chrisley Knows Best star, Savannah Chrisley is opening up about her future with boyfriend Robert Shiver. The two started dating in 2023 and went public with their relationship in February 2024, at the Melodies for Minds event in Nashville. And while Chrisley wants to take the next step and get married, she has to wait for Shiver to finalize his divorce officially.

During the December 23, 2024, episode of her podcast Unlocked, Chrisley was joined by her grandmother, Nanny Faye Chrisley, who asked her granddaughter if she planned on having a baby with Shiver. While responding, Savannah Chrisley admitted that his ongoing divorce was currently getting in the way. However, she added that once the legal proceedings are over, things will move quickly.

Chrisley added that she doesn’t want to wait very long before starting a family with Shiver. She added that her boyfriend is almost 40, which means that he will be around 60 when their kids are off to college. In the podcaster’s exact words: “I want my kids to be able to enjoy life with him as adults,” adding that’s the reason why she wants to have children sooner rather than later. Chrisley also confessed that she would be okay getting pregnant before tying the knot with Shiver. The only condition she has at the moment is for his divorce to be settled.

Chrisley Just Introduced Her Boyfriend to Her Grandmother

During the same episode, Nanny Faye Chrisley revealed that she had spent quality time with Shiver on Thanksgiving. The reality Grandma revealed that while she had met him before, they had never gotten a chance to get to know each other before the 2024 holiday season. After talking to Shiver, she spoke to her son Todd Chrisley, who’s currently serving time in prison, and told him that Shiver was the perfect man for Savannah Chrisley.

Nanny Faye Chrisley added that she had nothing bad to say about Shiver because of how kind and gentle he is with her granddaughter. She went on to reveal how mature Shiver is. In Nanny Faye Chrisley’s exact words: “He’s settled with his life.” Chrisley’s grandmother noted how well Shiver is raising his three children and added that he might soon have another one to raise with her granddaughter. Earlier, in May 2024, Savannah Chrisley shared how difficult it was to be in a long-distance relationship.

During the May 28, 2024, episode of Unlocked, the reality TV star admitted that being away from her boyfriend wasn’t easy, and revealed that the two of them had plans to spend a lot of time together in the summer. While speaking to PEOPLE, Chrisley noted that having custody of her siblings, Chloe and Grayson Chrisley, while their parents were incarcerated kept her busy. As a result, she couldn’t spend as much time with Shiver as she wanted. But they have been doing all they can to make things work.

All episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are available to stream on Peacock. You can also follow updates on their case on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked Podcast available on Spotify.

Your changes have been saved Chrisley Knows Best Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 Season 9 Season 10 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 11, 2014 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

Watch on Peacock