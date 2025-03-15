Wedding bells may be towing for Chrisley Knows Best alum Savannah Chrisley and her boyfriend Robert Shiver, but not yet. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Savannah shared what is next for her and her boyfriend, and walking down the aisle is a topic of interest for the pair. Neither are ready to say their “I do’s,” but both are taking their time.

Savannah and Robert started dating in 2023 but debuted their relationship in February 2024. When speaking to PEOPLE, Savannah said, "We've definitely talked about it. We both know, 'Hey, this is what we want out of life.' But he's got some stuff to work through on his side of things before that can ever happen.”

“I've always said, I want this huge wedding,” she continued, discussing what type of wedding she would like. “I want all these things. When in reality, I feel like, when you're in the right situation, you're in the right relationship, you don't need all these crazy, outward, extravagant things to prove your love for someone.”

Savannah Chrisley’s Relationship Has Obstacles