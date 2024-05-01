The Big Picture Savannah Chrisley advocates for parents' appeal.

Her younger brother is traumatized by the whole courtroom experience.

Savannah protects her family and speaks out for her parents.

Savannah Chrisley has been fighting for her parents at every turn. Now, she is there when they are going through an appeal hearing to try and get them out of prison sooner rather than later. Todd Chrisley and his wife Julia Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison because of tax fraud and the former reality stars have since been speaking out about the conditions they're facing while incarcerated. Their daughter has been their public voice ever since they were taken into custody and she also took over guardianship of her brother Grayson Chrisley and her young niece Chloe Chrisley.

Given their recent appeal hearing, Savannah shared on her podcast Unlocked that her brother wanted to be there for the hearing even though she wasn't sure it was the best move. Savannah wasn't sure it was something that he was "ready for." She went on to talk about the situation “Poor Gray,” Savannah said. “Grayson wanted to be there so badly. I gave him the option of coming because I did not want to force something that maybe he wasn’t ready for and he insisted he be there.”

She said that the situation “traumatized” and that he had “a full-blown panic attack” during the hearing while alleging that he has “PTSD revolving around being in a courtroom.” She also said, “It’s really, really tough." Grayson has spoken on the podcast in the past about seeing his parents behind bars and how he feels about it, alleging that it is worse than them dying and him having those memories of them instead. “Because they’re here, but they’re not here,” he said. “So it’s just time that’s being wasted. I’m saying, like, if they died, there’s no possibility of you getting any more time with them. So it’s over.”

The Chrisley Family Sticks Together

Through it all, Savannah has been at her parents' side and has gone out of her way to protect them and speak for them. Now, sharing what this is doing to her younger brother, she is protecting him while appealing to those who are still deciding the future of her parents' case.

On Apil 19th, they went back to court to appeal the ruling, but we do not know yet what is going to happen to Todd and Julie Chrisley and whether they'll get out sooner rather than later. But it is commendable that Savannah has stepped up in this way and his taking care of Grayson and Chloe in the meantime.

