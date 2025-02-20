Savannah Chrisley’s legal fight to free her convicted parents has just been taken up a notch. The Chrisley Knows Best alum has just declared that she will seek clemency for her parents Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley from President Donald Trump, according to PEOPLE. The reality star has previously posted on her Instagram story to her 2.8 million followers that she is planning to seek a pardon for her parents, which she might even discuss when she has lunch at the White House.

It has also been speculated in the media that Julie and Todd were planning to ask Trump for a pardon, which Savannah has confirmed to PEOPLE. Speaking on the appeal process, Savannah said, "I know that I am going through the proper channels to do so, and I'm going to bring as much awareness to it as possible because these things should not happen."

The Chrisley Family’s Legal Fight Has Had Roadblocks